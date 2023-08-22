First Demi and now Ariana - is Scooter Braun’s polarising musical empire coming to an end, and were the Taylor Swift masters a cursed monkey's paw?

Things go from bad to worse for music impresario Scooter Braun, though some Taylor Swift fans might be feeling a large degree of schadenfreude this morning. No sooner than news broke that Demi Lovato had dropped Scooter Braun as a manager, Billboard reported that Ariana Grande, while celebrating ten years since her debut album “Yours Truly” was released, has now dropped Braun too.

Grande had worked with Braun since the release of her debut and stuck with him despite the controversy surrounding him and Taylor Swift, but her parting with SB Projects after numerous accolades, including five albums that reach the top of the Billboard Album Chart, might not mean a complete severance business wise from him. As of writing, she has not given any official reason why there has been a parting.

Sources close to the Demi Lovato situation revealed to Billboard that the singer felt it was time to move on from Scooter Braun and take a look at other options in terms of management, with the parting “amicable”. Prior to joining SB Projects, Lovato was managed by Phil McIntyre.

The high profile splits from Scooter Braun follow on from Colombian singer J Balvin, who signed with Braun in 2019, separating from the manager earlier in May and is now managed by Roc Nation. The departures of these high-profile artists from Braun's management have sparked speculation and discussions among fans about the reasons behind these decisions - speculation of course NationalWorld will be keeping an eye on in the days to come.

In the space of two years, Braun has seen himself go from respected industry mogul to a reviled figure among several fandoms; his purchase of Taylor Swift's masters of her first six albums in 2019 could almost be considered a cursed monkey’s paw having seen their value plummet after Swift dedicated to re-record “Taylor’s Version” editions of the first six albums and a divorce from his wife Yael Cohen Braun in 2021.

His investment holding firm Ithaca Holdings, used to make the Swift masters acquisition, was acquired by HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment) for $1.05 billion in 2021, leading him to become a member of the board for the K-Pop giant.

Who is Scooter Braun?

US businessman Scooter Braun (L) and Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrive for YouTube Originals' "Justin Bieber: Seasons" premiere at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP)

Scott Samuel "Scooter" Braun, born on June 18, 1981, with his journey into the world of entertainment starting with organising parties during his time at Emory University, leading him to connect with influential figures like Jermaine Dupri. This connection eventually propelled him into executive roles within the music industry. He founded SB Projects in 2007, an entertainment and marketing company that encompasses various ventures, including Schoolboy Records and SB Management. Through SB Projects, he has not only managed top-tier artists but also ventured into producing films, television shows, and even comic book franchises.

In the realm of media production, Braun has been the executive producer of acclaimed projects like "Never Say Never," a documentary about Justin Bieber, and "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil." He has also played a significant role in producing television shows like "Scorpion" and the hit comedy series "Dave." His business acumen is evident through his investments in startups like Uber, Spotify, and more.

Braun's dedicated to philanthropic efforts and making a positive impact on society. He co-founded Pencils of Promise, an organisation committed to providing quality education to underserved children around the world. He has also been involved in cancer awareness campaigns, advocating for stricter gun control measures, and supporting LGBTQ+ rights. Braun's humanitarian efforts extend to disaster relief, such as organising telethons to raise funds for victims of natural disasters.

What is Scooter Braun’s net worth?

According to Marca (by way of Bloomberg), Scooter Braun’s net worth is an estimated $500 million USD, earning at one stage $70 million USD per financial year through both his investments with Ithaca and percentage through his managerial contracts.

However, that figure may change once details of any business arrangements with his former clients come to light.

What caused the animosity between Scooter Braun and Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift had a history of issues with Scooter Braun and his management even before the acquisition of her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, by Braun's holding company, Ithaca Holdings.

One notable incident involved Taylor Swift's public dispute with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2016. In 2009, during the MTV Video Music Awards, Kanye West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video, claiming that Beyoncé deserved the award instead. This incident led to a long-standing feud between West and Swift. However, in 2016, West released a song called "Famous" that included lyrics referencing Swift in a derogatory manner. West claimed that Swift had approved the lyrics, but Swift denied this, stating that she had not given her consent and that the lyrics were offensive.

Scooter Braun, who managed Kanye West at the time, appeared to side with West during this feud. Swift accused Braun of being part of a "bullying" campaign against her, as she felt that he was taking sides against her and supporting West's actions. The dispute intensified when Kim Kardashian released a recorded phone call between West and Swift discussing the lyrics, which Swift claimed was edited and taken out of context.

This incident contributed to the strained relationship between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun. Swift's accusations of bullying and manipulation by Braun and his associates became more pronounced, and her perception of Braun as a negative influence in the industry seemed to deepen.