Adrian Newey reportedly wants to leave Red Bull

Highly-esteemed F1 design chief Adrian Newey has announced that he wants to leave Red Bull.

The news was first reported by Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport on Thursday evening, the outlet understands that Newey has informally communicated to fellow senior Red Bull colleagues that he wishes to cut short his near two-decade occasion with F1’s world champion team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 65-year-old has reportedly been unsettled by the situation at Red Bull since Horner was accused of sexual harassment and coercive, abusive behaviour by a female employee, allegations which Horner denies.

“It’s a fluid situation but there is definitely substance to the notion that Adrian Newey has decided he wants to leave Red Bull and has turned his thoughts, in effect, away from the team.” said Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater.

Senior sources at Red Bull claim the team has received no formal notice of resignation from Newey and they still believe that there is room for dialogue with the 65-year-old.

The British design chief has been strongly linked with Ferrari and is known to have been made an offer by Aston Martin, but he is likely to be of interest to all leading teams now his availability is known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March, German outlet Bild Sport, suggested that Newey was in ‘advanced talks’ with Ferrari and claims that the ‘aero king’ has long been keen to work alongside Lewis Hamilton at some stage before his retirement.

Newey’s contract with Red Bull lasts until the end of 2025 but he is said to believe he can negotiate an exit that allows him to work with another team from next season.