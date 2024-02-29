How to watch the new F1 season : key dates, start times, TV channels, live stream and how to watch every race
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new F1 season is finally upon us and the action gets underway at the Bahrain International circuit, the first of 24 different races for stars of the game including Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez and co.
Max Verstappen enters the season as the defending champion and the overwhelming favourite for a fourth consecutive title after a dominant run of form in recent years.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Verstappen’s Red Bull team mate Perez and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, the only other winners of races in 2023, will be looking to push the flying Dutchman much closer this year, while Hamilton will be determined to end his success-laden time at Mercedes on a high before moving on to pastures new with Ferrari.
This season promises to be a highly intriguing affair which will capture the excitement of fans from all over the world. As the new season gets underway we have rounded up all of the key TV details so you can follow every race from start to finish.
When does the 2024 Formula 1 season start?
The 2024 F1 season begins at Sakhir’s International Circuit in Bahrain on Saturday 2 March at 3pm.
The event, alongside the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, the following weekend, will see the drivers race on a Saturday as opposed to the more traditional Sunday schedule as the holy month of Ramadan begins.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The drivers will then remain in Asia for races in Australia, Japan and China. Europe will then dominate the middle stage of the season with seven consecutive races in the continent including the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit on 7 July. The action will be concluded on 8 December when the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Here is a summary of the full F1 schedule in 2024:
Bahrain GP - 2 March
Saudi Arabia GP - 9 March
Australian GP - 24 March
Japanese GP - 7 April
Chinese GP - 21 April
Miami GP - 5 May
Emilia Romagna GP - 19 May
Monaco GP - 26 May
Canadian GP - 9 June
Spanish GP - 23 June
Austrian GP - 30 June
British GP - 7 July
Hungarian GP - 21 July
Belgian GP - 28 July
Dutch GP - 25 August
Italian GP - 1 September
Azerbaijan GP - 15 September
Singapore GP - 22 September
USA GP - 20 October
Mexico City GP - 27 October
Sao Paulo GP - 3 November
Las Vegas GP - 23 November
Qatar GP - 1 December
Abu Dhabi GP - 8 December
How to watch the 2024 Formula 1 season
Sky Sports F1 will provide comprehensive coverage of every single session in 2024. For fans planning to stream the races they can also watch by using the SkyGo app if you are an existing subscriber of the channel.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.