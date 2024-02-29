Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new F1 season is finally upon us and the action gets underway at the Bahrain International circuit, the first of 24 different races for stars of the game including Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez and co.

Max Verstappen enters the season as the defending champion and the overwhelming favourite for a fourth consecutive title after a dominant run of form in recent years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Verstappen’s Red Bull team mate Perez and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, the only other winners of races in 2023, will be looking to push the flying Dutchman much closer this year, while Hamilton will be determined to end his success-laden time at Mercedes on a high before moving on to pastures new with Ferrari.

This season promises to be a highly intriguing affair which will capture the excitement of fans from all over the world. As the new season gets underway we have rounded up all of the key TV details so you can follow every race from start to finish.

When does the 2024 Formula 1 season start?

The 2024 F1 season begins at Sakhir’s International Circuit in Bahrain on Saturday 2 March at 3pm.

The event, alongside the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, the following weekend, will see the drivers race on a Saturday as opposed to the more traditional Sunday schedule as the holy month of Ramadan begins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The drivers will then remain in Asia for races in Australia, Japan and China. Europe will then dominate the middle stage of the season with seven consecutive races in the continent including the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit on 7 July. The action will be concluded on 8 December when the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Here is a summary of the full F1 schedule in 2024:

Bahrain GP - 2 March

Saudi Arabia GP - 9 March

Australian GP - 24 March

Japanese GP - 7 April

Chinese GP - 21 April

Miami GP - 5 May

Emilia Romagna GP - 19 May

Monaco GP - 26 May

Canadian GP - 9 June

Spanish GP - 23 June

Austrian GP - 30 June

British GP - 7 July

Hungarian GP - 21 July

Belgian GP - 28 July

Dutch GP - 25 August

Italian GP - 1 September

Azerbaijan GP - 15 September

Singapore GP - 22 September

USA GP - 20 October

Mexico City GP - 27 October

Sao Paulo GP - 3 November

Las Vegas GP - 23 November

Qatar GP - 1 December

Abu Dhabi GP - 8 December

How to watch the 2024 Formula 1 season