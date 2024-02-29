Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING

How to watch the new F1 season : key dates, start times, TV channels, live stream and how to watch every race

Max Verstappen enters the 2024 Formula 1 season as the defending champion
Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The new F1 season is finally upon us and the action gets underway at the Bahrain International circuit, the first of 24 different races for stars of the game including Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez and co.

Max Verstappen enters the season as the defending champion and the overwhelming favourite for a fourth consecutive title after a dominant run of form in recent years.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team mate Perez and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, the only other winners of races in 2023, will be looking to push the flying Dutchman much closer this year, while Hamilton will be determined to end his success-laden time at Mercedes on a high before moving on to pastures new with Ferrari. 

This season promises to be a highly intriguing affair which will capture the excitement of fans from all over the world. As the new season gets underway we have rounded up all of the key TV details so you can follow every race from start to finish.

When does the 2024 Formula 1 season start?

The 2024 F1 season begins at Sakhir’s International Circuit in Bahrain on Saturday 2 March at 3pm.

The event, alongside the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, the following weekend, will see the drivers race on a Saturday as opposed to the more traditional Sunday schedule as the holy month of Ramadan begins.

The drivers will then remain in Asia for races in Australia, Japan and China. Europe will then dominate the middle stage of the season with seven consecutive races in the continent including the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit on 7 July. The action will be concluded on 8 December when the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Here is a summary of the full F1 schedule in 2024:

  • Bahrain GP - 2 March

  • Saudi Arabia GP - 9 March

  • Australian GP - 24 March

  • Japanese GP - 7 April

  • Chinese GP - 21 April

  • Miami GP - 5 May

  • Emilia Romagna GP - 19 May

  • Monaco GP - 26 May

  • Canadian GP - 9 June

  • Spanish GP - 23 June

  • Austrian GP - 30 June

  • British GP - 7 July

  • Hungarian GP - 21 July

  • Belgian GP - 28 July

  • Dutch GP - 25 August

  • Italian GP - 1 September

  • Azerbaijan GP - 15 September

  • Singapore GP - 22 September

  • USA GP - 20 October

  • Mexico City GP - 27 October

  • Sao Paulo GP - 3 November

  • Las Vegas GP - 23 November

  • Qatar GP - 1 December

  • Abu Dhabi GP - 8 December

How to watch the 2024 Formula 1 season 

Sky Sports F1 will provide comprehensive coverage of every single session in 2024. For fans planning to stream the races they can also watch by using the SkyGo app if you are an existing subscriber of the channel.

Related topics:Lewis HamiltonMax VerstappenFerrariSergio PerezRed BullCharles LeclercSaudi Arabia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.