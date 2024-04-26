Two La Liga footballers rushed to hospital.

Two talented Girona defenders were rushed to hospital after suffering horrible injuries during a training ground incident.

Brazil international Yan Couto and fellow defender Juanpe clashed heads during a training session with manager Michel saying their situation "looks bad".

In a press conference yesterday, ahead of the side’s crucial La Liga test against Las Palma. He explained: "Yan Couto and Juanpe had a head-butt between them and right now they are in the hospital. It looks bad."

Since then the club has eased some concerns surrounding the pair. A statement from Girona reads: "Juanpe and Yan Couto have suffered a severe shock in a game action during today's training and have been taken to hospital, from where they have already been discharged."

The two players, who have played a vital part in the club’s recent success are now likely to sit out of Girona's clash with Las Palmas on Saturday in order to abide by concussion protocols.

Couto, a left back on loan from Manchester City, has been enjoyed a tremendous season for the White and Reds as they bid to secure Champions League football for the first time in their history.

The right-back has produced nine assists in 35 appearances and is a contender for Brazil’s Copa America squad in the summer, after receiving his first of three caps in October.

Juanpe is also regarded as one of the club’s most important players. The 32-year-old has been a near ever present since his arrival in 2016 and has captained the club on occasions during that time as they climbed from a second-tier club to one competing at the very top of Spanish football.