An urgent recall has been issued for a car seat over a safety concern. Ickle Bubba said its Solar Group 1 2 3 Isofix Car Seat has been recalled due to a small internal component issue that could result in the harness not locking properly.

The company said the affected car seats are from purchases made between February 1, 2024 and February 23, 2004 from their website icklebubba.com and Amazon . All car seats from later batches are not affected.

It said: “The safety of our customers is paramount to us, and we endeavour to ensure their safety through all our actions. We want to reassure you that our products are continually assessed and tested to ensure they meets our exacting expectations of safety, and we will always take the appropriate actions to keep our customer as safe as possible. We apologise for any concern or inconvenience this may have caused you.”