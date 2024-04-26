Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The King is set to return to public facing royal duties following the positive effect of his cancer treatment. Buckingham Palace said Charles, who has been receiving care as an outpatient since early February, is “greatly encouraged” to resume royal duties as he continues to be treated for the undisclosed form of the disease.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise.” The Palace spokesperson added “… His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King’s continued recovery.”

To mark the development, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles and Camilla will visit a cancer treatment center on Tuesday (April 30). Their agenda includes meetings with medical specialists and patients, all aimed at raising awareness about the significance of early diagnosis and showcasing innovative research initiatives, supported by Cancer Research UK. This initiative holds particular significance as the monarchy comes to terms with both the King and the Princess of Wales facing cancer diagnoses.

The Buckingham Palace spokesperson added: “His Majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that the King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties. Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery.”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, taken by portrait photographer Millie Pilkington, in Buckingham Palace Gardens on April 10, the day after their 19th wedding anniversary, and is being released to mark the first anniversary of their Coronation

Charles’s diary of events will not be a full summer programme, and attendance will be announced nearer the time and “subject to doctors’ advice”. It is also understood warmer weather would allow events to be staged outside and minimise the risk posed by other people that many cancer patients face.

A picture that marks the first anniversary of the coronation of the King and Queen on May 6 has also been released which was taken the day after their 19th wedding anniversary on April 10. In the photo, Charles can be seen smiling as he gazes at Camilla, who is smiling broadly as the two walking arm in arm along colourful flowers in the background.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis. To help mark this milestone, the King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients.

“This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead. In addition, The King and Queen will host Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a state visit in June, at the request of HM Government.

“As the first anniversary of the coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.”

In January, Charles spent three nights in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which time his cancer – not prostate cancer – was discovered. After his cancer diagnosis was announced on February 6, the King postponed all public-facing engagement but continued with his duties as head of state behind palace walls, conducting audiences and Privy Council meetings.

The summer months are a busy period for the royal family when colourful set-pieces events like Trooping the Colour, Garter Day and Royal Ascot are held, with the prospect towards the end of the year of overseas travel as Samoa is hosting the biennial meeting of Commonwealth leaders.