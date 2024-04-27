Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary on 29 April 2024 and hopefully they will release a photograph to mark the occasion. Last year, to celebrate their 12th anniversary, the couple shared a photograph of them riding bikes in the Norfolk countryside.

The photograph that the Prince and Princess of Wales shared was taken by photographer Matt Porteus and it will be interesting to see if he has taken a photograph in honour of their 13th wedding anniversary. For their 12th wedding anniversary, the couple shared the photograph with the caption: "12 years ❤️.”

Matt Porteus describes himself as an ‘Award-Winning Royal Family & Environmental Photographer, ‘ and is described on his website as someone with a “unique approach, characterised by lightness and spontaneity, allows him to connect deeply with his subjects, capturing the essence of individuals, families, and businesses in their most authentic moments.”

The photograph that Matt Porteus took of the Prince and Princess of Wales that was released to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary was part of a series of photographs. Over the years, the photographer from Jersey has taken Christmas photographs for them as well as other images to mark significant moments in their lives.

Matt Porteus took photographs of Ellie Goulding’s 2019 wedding to Caspar Jopling, the couple have since split up. Ellie Goulding performed at the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales back in 2011 and is a close friend of Princess Eugenie.

How will the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary?