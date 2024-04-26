Portsmouth have ended a 12-year wait by winning promotion to the Championship.

This weekend marks the grand finale of a thrilling season of League One football and there is still plenty to be decided at both the top and bottom of the table. At the top of the division, Portsmouth have treated fans to an historic title triumph - ending a 12-year wait for Championship football.

Derby County, who have also had problems in recent years behind the scenes, are on the brink of joining them in the second tier, but Bolton Wanderers will hope to gatecrash the party.

The relegation battle is also poised for a thrilling climax with the likes of Cheltenham Town, Burton Albion and Cambridge United all battling to secure safety.

With all that in mind we have taken a look at all of the key permutations at both the top and bottom of the League One table.

Who can be promoted from League One?

Portsmouth are the champions of League One and will be in party mode as they make the trip to Lincoln City.

Derby County will join them in celebrating automatic promotion if they avoid defeat against the division’s basement club Carlisle, who have won just seven in 45 games.

Bolton need a victory away to Peterborough to have any chance of promotion. They will need Derby to lose their game to have any hope of securing automatic promotion on goal difference.

Peterborough have already secured a place in the play-offs, while Barnsley and Lincoln will join them in the top six if they can pick up all three points.

Oxford United and Blackpool both have an outside chance of gatecrashing the play-offs if they can win their respective games, though they will need the team’s above them to drop points.

Who can be relegated from League One?

The journey is over for Carlisle, Port Vale and Fleetwood who are already preparing for the prospect of life in League Two.

Cheltenham kept their hopes alive with a dramatic victory over Peterborough. They will need a victory over Stevenage to have any hopes of beating the drop and will also need to better the outcome of either Burton or Cambridge.

Burton are safe if they can beat Fleetwood in their final game, but will be safe either way if Cheltenham fail to win.