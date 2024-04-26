Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oscar award-winning actor Emma Stone has revealed her real name and she’s asking fans to call her by it. Speaking during an interview with her The Curse co-star Nathan Fielder, Stone revealed that the name she is most popularly known by is actually a stage name.

Stone, aged 35, is best known for her performances in La La Land (2016) and Poor Things (2023). The actor has won two Academy Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, and picked up two Golden Globes for her performances.

The award-winning actor starred alongside Fielder in The Curse, who revealed that he finds it difficult to refer to his co-star by her stage name, with Stone now revealing that it 'would be nice' for people to start referring to her by her real name.

What is Emma Stone’s real name?

During an interview with The Hollywood Report, Stone revealed that her colleagues and friends call her by her real name Emily Jean Stone, with her The Curse co-star Fielder even sharing that it was hard for him to not refer to her as Emily.

Fielder said: “Before we continue, I’d like to say something. Her name’s Emily, but she goes by Emma professionally. So when there’s people that don’t know her, I end up saying Emma. But I’m going to just say Emily from here on.” To which Stone replied: “You can say Emma. You can say anything.”

When asked if she would correct a fan who called her Emily instead of Emma, Stone said: “No. That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily.” The Poor Things star explained that people on set call her by her real name but she goes by Emma professionally as her real name was already taken by another actor in the SAG-AFTRA union.

She revealed that she has experienced an identity crisis over the name change, revealing: “I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.’”

In November 2018, she revealed the inspiration behind her stage name Emma came from Baby Spice, from the Spice Girls. Telling The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon she said: “Growing up, I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am.”