The 20 most fancied male and female film stars in the UK including Michelle Keegan and Tom Hardy
Whether they’re taking on leading roles in the lastest Hollywood blockbuster film on the big screen or our new TV obsession on the small screen, actors are often admired for their beauty just as much as their talent.
But which movie stars have stolen the UK’s hearts and are the most fancied in 2024? To find out, the experts at online slots site Spin Genie UK have dived into Google search data from over the last 12 months to see which actors are most searched for alongside key words such as “hot”, “sexy,” and “calendar”, which all suggest the nation may have a bit of a collective crush.
Keep reading to find out if your number one leading man or lady made the list.
The UK’s most fancied male film stars in the UK
Below is the list of top 10 most fancied male actors, alongside the number of annual searches their name gets:
- Henry Cavill - 11,720
- Tom Holland - 7,320
- Tom Hardy - 5,670
- David Tennant - 4,820
- Cillian Murphy - 4,690
- Tom Hiddleston - 4,440
- Will Poulter - 2,790
- Jamie Dornan - 2,780
- Andrew Garfield - 2,430
- Idris Elba - 2,300
The UK’s most fancied female film stars in the UK
Below is the list of top 10 most fancied female actors, alongside the number of annual searches their name gets:
- Emma Watson - 173,680
- Hannah Waddingham - 96,330
- Hayley Atwell - 94,200
- Michelle Keegan - 89,870
- Emilia Clarke - 66,890
- Jenna Coleman - 60,620
- Karen Gillan - 60,620
- Danielle Harold - 60,610
- Florence Pugh - 55,050
- Kate Beckinsale - 49,340
