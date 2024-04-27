These are said to be the 20 most fancied male and female film stars in the UK. Photos by Getty Images. Composite image by NationalWorld/Kim Mogg.

Whether they’re taking on leading roles in the lastest Hollywood blockbuster film on the big screen or our new TV obsession on the small screen, actors are often admired for their beauty just as much as their talent.

But which movie stars have stolen the UK's hearts and are the most fancied in 2024? To find out, experts have dived into Google search data from over the last 12 months to see which actors are most searched for alongside key words such as "hot", "sexy," and "calendar", which all suggest the nation may have a bit of a collective crush.

Keep reading to find out if your number one leading man or lady made the list.

The UK’s most fancied male film stars in the UK

Below is the list of top 10 most fancied male actors, alongside the number of annual searches their name gets:

Henry Cavill - 11,720

Tom Holland - 7,320

Tom Hardy - 5,670

David Tennant - 4,820

Cillian Murphy - 4,690

Tom Hiddleston - 4,440

Will Poulter - 2,790

Jamie Dornan - 2,780

Andrew Garfield - 2,430

Idris Elba - 2,300

The UK’s most fancied female film stars in the UK

Below is the list of top 10 most fancied female actors, alongside the number of annual searches their name gets:

Emma Watson - 173,680

Hannah Waddingham - 96,330

Hayley Atwell - 94,200

Michelle Keegan - 89,870

Emilia Clarke - 66,890

Jenna Coleman - 60,620

Karen Gillan - 60,620

Danielle Harold - 60,610

Florence Pugh - 55,050

Kate Beckinsale - 49,340