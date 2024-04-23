Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the successful run of sold-out shows worldwide for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live In Concert” last year, the debut UK tour for the second instalment of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse series, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live In Concert” has been announced.

The films have gained widespread acclaim, particularly for their innovative and impactful soundtracks that blend orchestral and electronic music with scratch DJ'ing, with Emmy-winning and Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated composer Daniel Pemberton involved in the film - known for his work on movies such as “Ferrari,” “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.,” “Oceans 8,” “Enola Holmes,” “The Bad Guys” and “Steve Jobs”

The film’s soundtrack was curated by Metro Boomin and featured the likes of Future, Nas, Swae Lee, James Blake, Lil Wayne and Lil Uzi Vert among others, and as of writing has amassed over 200 million streams, with 11 million of those coming from the United Kingdom alone.

This special presentation of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” will be shown on a massive HD screen, accompanied by live music from the film’s score and soundtrack performed by a full orchestra, a scratch DJ on turntables, and a variety of percussion and electronic instruments.

Speaking about the tour, Pemberton said: “Across The Spider-Verse is probably the most exciting, groundbreaking and impactful score I’ve written. I’ve always believed that there should be no barriers to music, but it’s rare to get the opportunity that you get within the Spider-Verse - where else could you have powerful orchestral themes side by side with punk drum solos, virtuoso record scratching next to twisted electronics, off-kilter whistling next to hip-hop beats?”

“Watching the film with the live band performing in a huge room of people is one of the most thrilling ways to experience it and it’s a huge honour to know that audiences are going to get a show that delivers a unique emotional hit they will hopefully remember for a long, long time after.”

When is “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” performing in the UK

The show is set to feature a live orchestra, electronic music and turntablists as the on-screen soundtrack is brought to life with its UK debut (Credit: Lightroom Zen)

Currently, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” is set to perform at the following UK venues on the following dates.

June 30 2024: Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Rd, London SE1 8XX

September 3 2024: Bridgewater Hall, Lower Mosley St, Manchester M2 3WS

September 4 2024: Royal Concert Hall, 2 Killermont St, Glasgow G2 3NW

September 6 2024: Symphony Hall, Broad St, Birmingham B1 2EA

September 7 2024: The Forum, Avon, 1A Forum Buildings, Bath BA1 1UG

September 8 2024: City Hall, Barker's Pool, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2JA

Where can I buy tickets to see “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert”?