Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert set to tour the UK; how to get tickets
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following the successful run of sold-out shows worldwide for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live In Concert” last year, the debut UK tour for the second instalment of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse series, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live In Concert” has been announced.
The films have gained widespread acclaim, particularly for their innovative and impactful soundtracks that blend orchestral and electronic music with scratch DJ'ing, with Emmy-winning and Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated composer Daniel Pemberton involved in the film - known for his work on movies such as “Ferrari,” “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.,” “Oceans 8,” “Enola Holmes,” “The Bad Guys” and “Steve Jobs”
The film’s soundtrack was curated by Metro Boomin and featured the likes of Future, Nas, Swae Lee, James Blake, Lil Wayne and Lil Uzi Vert among others, and as of writing has amassed over 200 million streams, with 11 million of those coming from the United Kingdom alone.
This special presentation of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” will be shown on a massive HD screen, accompanied by live music from the film’s score and soundtrack performed by a full orchestra, a scratch DJ on turntables, and a variety of percussion and electronic instruments.
Speaking about the tour, Pemberton said: “Across The Spider-Verse is probably the most exciting, groundbreaking and impactful score I’ve written. I’ve always believed that there should be no barriers to music, but it’s rare to get the opportunity that you get within the Spider-Verse - where else could you have powerful orchestral themes side by side with punk drum solos, virtuoso record scratching next to twisted electronics, off-kilter whistling next to hip-hop beats?”
“Watching the film with the live band performing in a huge room of people is one of the most thrilling ways to experience it and it’s a huge honour to know that audiences are going to get a show that delivers a unique emotional hit they will hopefully remember for a long, long time after.”
When is “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” performing in the UK
Currently, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” is set to perform at the following UK venues on the following dates.
- June 30 2024: Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Rd, London SE1 8XX
- September 3 2024: Bridgewater Hall, Lower Mosley St, Manchester M2 3WS
- September 4 2024: Royal Concert Hall, 2 Killermont St, Glasgow G2 3NW
- September 6 2024: Symphony Hall, Broad St, Birmingham B1 2EA
- September 7 2024: The Forum, Avon, 1A Forum Buildings, Bath BA1 1UG
- September 8 2024: City Hall, Barker's Pool, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2JA
Where can I buy tickets to see “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert”?
Presale tickets for “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Live in Concert” go on sale on April 25 2024 from 10am and general sales take place on April 26 2024 at 10am through Ticketmaster.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.