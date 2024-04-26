Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Airline easyJet is continuing to offer “unbeatable” prices across its package holidays with savings of up to £200 available using promo code ORANGESALE. There are great value last-minute packages to snap up with easyJet holidays including the a holiday to the 5* Grand Ideal Premium Hotel in Dalaman, Turkey, which has a packed agenda of fun or relaxation.

From aqua aerobics and table tennis to the hotel retreats and Turkish baths, there is even something for the little ones with a fully equipped kids club and family entertainment. Or city dwellers can enjoy the 4* Raganelli in Rome, Italy, for an authentic Roman weekend. Holidaymakers can experience a breath-taking view of the city at the hotel rooftop terrace, or try out the continental breakfast to fuel their sightseeing city adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The package holidays with easyJet holidays to a variety of destinations are offered from several UK airports. These airports include Liverpool, London Gatwick, Birmingham and more. Listed below are the holiday deals of the week from easyJet

EasyJet holidays is offering last-minute package holidays to a range of destinations where holidaymakers can save up to £200 in its orange sale. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool Airport

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Be Live Adults Only Tenerife in Tenerife on a Bed and Breakfast basis for £420 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Liverpool on 1 June 2024.

London Gatwick Airport

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Elounda Water Park Residence in Crete on a Half Board basis for £350 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 14 May 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Raganelli in Rome on a Bed and Breakfast basis for £375 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 5 May 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol Airport

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Club Cala Romani in Majorca on an All Inclusive basis for £430 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Bristol on 14 May 2024.

Belfast Airport

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Ukino Terrace Algarve in the Algarve on a Self-Catering for £390 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Belfast on 4 June 2024.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Best Western Hotel Galicya in Krakow on a Bed and Breakfast basis for £210 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Belfast on 7 May 2024.

Birmingham Airport

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Hotel RIU Plaza Berlin in Berlin on a Room Only basis for £246 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Birmingham on 19 May 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester Airport