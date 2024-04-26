BBC announcer had a playful take on EastEnders ending - and fans were delighted
EastEnders enthusiasts were left chortling when a BBC announcer took a cheeky jab at the conclusion of an episode earlier this week.
In Thursday's (April 26) episode, Zack Hudson finally learned that Whitney had paid troubled teen Britney's mother to bring her back to Walford to live with them. A concerned Zack insisted they should inform social services, leaving Whitney feeling distressed. She then told him that if she had to choose between him and Britney, he wouldn't come out on top.
The two grabbed some chips while discussing their tumultuous love lives. During their conversation, Lauren proposed a night out in Hoxton. Shortly after, they were spotted kissing in an alleyway, with their abandoned chips visible in the foreground.
As the EastEnders outro music played and the credits began to roll, the BBC announcer chimed in to tease what was ahead. He said: "I can't believe that, what a waste of chips!"
The impromptu joke had fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, laughing along with the announcer. One viewer said: “The guy at the end of the episode saying about the chips, I said the same thing to my dad.”
