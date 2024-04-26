Adam Johnson: Man re-bailed following death of Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player in Sheffield
A man under investigation following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson in Sheffield last year has been re-bailed. Nottingham Panthers player, Adam was fatally injured with a blade from an opponent’s skate during a game against Sheffield Steelers on October 28.
The 29-year-old American was sadly later pronounced dead in hospital, and a post-mortem confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury. Following his death, a man was arrested on November 14 last year on suspicion of manslaughter and later bailed. On Thursday (April 25), he has now been further re-bailed until Tuesday, May 14, the police added.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with Adam’s loved ones as our investigation continues. If there are any developments in the investigation ahead of the new bail expiry date, these will be issued proactively on our website.”
Adam's death sent shockwaves through the ice hockey sport, with the English Ice Hockey Association announcing it would be mandatory to wear a neck guard during “all on-ice activities” from the start of 2024.
It said then: “The EIHA makes a ‘strong recommendation’ that all players at all levels across English ice hockey use an approved ice hockey neck guard/protector whilst participating in all on ice activities,” read a statement from the governing body of the sport in England and Wales.
“This ‘strong recommendation’ is in place until 31 December 2023, after which it will become a mandatory requirement. It is not mandatory with immediate effect due to anticipated supply issues. This will be under constant review between now and mandatory implementation. All protective equipment must be worn without alterations and as directed by the manufacturers’ specification.”