Spain holiday warning: Urgent warning as sausages 'containing needles' left on streets in Costa del Sol hospitalising dogs with many 'rushed to vets'
and live on Freeview channel 276
A holiday warning has been issued for a popular destination in Spain over sausages left on streets “containing needles”. Residents in Costa del Sol are warning that the sausages are being left on a dog-walking route and are intended to injure or fatally kill dogs who eat them.
They have been spotted on the beach front walkway in Rincon de la Victoria and dogs swallowed the sausages on the La Cala del Moral promenade after being left there a few days ago. According to the EFE news agency, sources said pets have already been rushed to the vets due to consuming the sausages with needles inside of them.
La Cala del Moral beach is located in the town of Rinon de la Victoria and has a famous coastal trail that goes to the city of Málaga about ten kilometres away. It is popular with holidaymakers as it is known for being a very family-friendly beach through the set of leisure and entertainment offerings available. There are several children’s play areas and a floating water park for them to enjoy while taking a swim in the sea.
The Olive Press reports that police have been informed and are said to be investigating, while locals on social media claim that they had also removed sausages containing needles from the ground.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.