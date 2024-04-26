Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A holiday warning has been issued for a popular destination in Spain over sausages left on streets “containing needles”. Residents in Costa del Sol are warning that the sausages are being left on a dog-walking route and are intended to injure or fatally kill dogs who eat them.

They have been spotted on the beach front walkway in Rincon de la Victoria and dogs swallowed the sausages on the La Cala del Moral promenade after being left there a few days ago. According to the EFE news agency, sources said pets have already been rushed to the vets due to consuming the sausages with needles inside of them.

A Spain holiday warning has been issued as sausages “containing needles” have been left on the streets of Costa del Sol causing pets to be “rushed to the vets”. (Photo: Getty Images)

La Cala del Moral beach is located in the town of Rinon de la Victoria and has a famous coastal trail that goes to the city of Málaga about ten kilometres away. It is popular with holidaymakers as it is known for being a very family-friendly beach through the set of leisure and entertainment offerings available. There are several children’s play areas and a floating water park for them to enjoy while taking a swim in the sea.