Spain travel warning: Holidaymakers with pets warned of strict hygiene rules in Valladolid or risk £2.5k fine

Spanish city, Valladolid, has warned people with pets of strict new hygiene rules
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
9 hours ago
A Spanish city has warned holidaymakers with pets of strict hygiene rules introduced to keep their streets clean. Valladolid, located in the northwest of Spain and known for its historical and artistic heritage, said it now requires dog owners to carry a bottle of soapy water to dilute any urine left by their pets on public roads and pavements, in addition to picking up after the animals.

According to Onda Cero, Alberto Cuadrado, the Councillor for Public Health and Citizen Safety, this requirement, which will take effect from January 1, 2025, is designed to “minimise the staining and odour on public streets, ensuring a cleaner environment for everyone.”

For those who fail to comply with the new rules, penalties have been structured into three categories: fines up to €750 (£644) for minor infractions, between €750 and €1,500 (£1,288) for serious breaches, and up to €3,000 (£2,576) for very serious offences.

It added the updated sanction regime aims to “reinforce the importance of responsible pet ownership and environmental consciousness” as part of Valladolid’s broader efforts to adapt to “modern waste management practices and ensure a sustainable, clean city for the future”.

The Valladolid Cavalry Academy in Zorilla SquareThe Valladolid Cavalry Academy in Zorilla Square
The Valladolid Cavalry Academy in Zorilla Square

Cuadrado reiterated the council’s commitment to cleanliness, saying: “Our aim is not just to penalise but to educate and foster a culture of responsibility among Valladolid’s citizens and pet owners.”

