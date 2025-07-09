10 for 10: Why people are taking on London’s biggest 10k - everything you need to know

London 10k 2024.

This Sunday, more than 15,000 enthusiastic runners will take to the streets of London for the annual Saucony London 10k — an iconic race that winds through some of the city’s most scenic streets.

The reasons why people flock to these events are vast and varied, from the downright ridiculous to pulling on the heartstrings.

When signing up, participants often share their reason for taking part, and here are just ten of the more emotive responses from the thousands sifted through by the organisers, to celebrate the challenge of taking on the 10,000-metre distance.

1. Craig, 41 – Running with courage

Diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma earlier this year, Craig chose to lace up his running shoes and take on the 10k to raise both awareness and funds for cancer charities. Amid his own battle, he's turning his diagnosis into a mission of hope for others.

2. Anastasiia, 37 – Volunteer inspiration

Last year, Anastasiia volunteered at the event, handing out medals to tired but elated finishers. She was so inspired by the energy and determination of participants that she’s running the race herself this weekend.

3. Katy, 53 – An inspiring comeback

Katy’s journey to the start line has been anything but easy. She signed up for the event in 2021, only to suffer a stroke just weeks before race day. A second stroke, heart procedure, and back surgery followed. Now she hopes to finally complete the race in 2025.

4. Jamie, 31 – Running for family

Having never ran any significant distance before, Jamie is taking on the 10k for two of reasons: his brother-in-law is currently in a coma following cancer treatment, and he recently lost his grandfather to the same disease. His run is a tribute to both.

5. Claire, 45 – In memory of dad

Claire had planned to run this last year, but life had other plans. Her father passed away just days before the event. Now, she hopes to cross the finish line in his honour. Her dad always loved seeing her medals, making that moment all the more poignant.

6. Andy, 42 – Shouldering the weight

Andy will be running the entire 10k with a 24.7kg backpack, as part of the Share the Weight campaign, which raises awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. Every step taken by those involved represents the invisible weight many carry around with them.

7. Kerry, 50 – 25 in 2025

Kerry is on a mission: 25 running events in 2025. The Saucony London 10k marks one milestone in her ambitious challenge, raising money for charity along the way and proving that age is no barrier.

8. Emma, 37 – A personal triumph

Emma is one year postpartum and having got back into running, is already chasing a personal best at the 10k. A worthy reason alone, she is also raising funds for the charity that helped save her baby’s life.

9. Julian, 49 – A gift of love

For Julian, this race isn’t about personal bests, it’s about love. To celebrate 21 years of marriage, he’s running the race with his wife as a gift for their anniversary.

10. Francesca, 33 – Defying her diagnosis

Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, Francesca refuses to let it define her. With the help of a strict health regime and the unwavering support of her partner, she conquered a 5k last year. Now, she’s back for more and determined to go double distance. In her own words, she just wants to continue to, “keep kicking its butt to the best of my ability.”

All these reasons, and the thousands not mentioned, are the heart of the Saucony London 10k. As they take their place on the starting line this Sunday, they’ll be cheered not just for their speed, but for their stories, spirit, and strength.

Unable to secure a spot this year? Entries to the 2026 Saucony London 10K open on Tuesday 14 July. Register your interest to ensure you don’t miss out again.

