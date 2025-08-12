10 Unmissable Reasons to Visit the Southampton International Boat Show

Boasting a packed programme featuring exciting new attractions, celebrity and special guests, an extended line-up of on- and off-water experiences and live entertainment, here are ten of the very best – all included in the price of your ticket.

BOATS, BOATS, BOATS

Europe's largest purpose-built show marina will host more than 300 exceptional craft, from world-renowned sailing yachts and powerful motorboats to high-end tenders and chase boats. With sea trials, on-water attractions, and clearly defined zones for different boat types, it’s easy to explore and find exactly what you’re looking for. Don’t miss Thunder Child II – the 22-metre (72ft) high-speed record-breaking golden craft, named after the fictional torpedo ram in H.G. Wells’ novel The War of the Worlds. Also, on display is Landing Craft F8, transformed to mark 25 years since the lifting of the ban on gay people serving in the UK Armed Forces – the first time in British history a war vessel has been wrapped in Pride colours.

Find out more: https://www.southamptonboatshow.com/show-marina/

NEW STAGES FOR 2025

This year, The Powerhub, presented by Powerboat & RIB Magazine, will showcase the latest in powerboats, engines, and personal watercraft. It will also host The Cockpit, a brand-new stage, also presented by Powerboat & RIB Magazine, celebrating the very best in speed, innovation, and marine engineering, with performance boating taking centre stage.

For the first time, the Wooden Boat Stage unites the Wooden Boatbuilders’ Trade Association, the Boat Building Academy, and Women in Boatbuilding, showcasing the craft through inspiring talks, live demonstrations, and hands-on workshops.

The Boating Academy is ideal for both newcomers and seasoned boaters, offering expert advice, skill-building sessions, and insider tips from marine professionals.

THE SOUNDTRACK TO THE SHOW

Enjoy daily performances from an incredible mix of musicians and entertainers. Highlights on the show’s Shipyard stage, open until 9pm on Saturdays, include BBC Radio 2 presenter Scott Mills, bringing his DJ set to the show on Saturday 20 September, and a sensational Elton John Tribute by Charles Michael Duke, alongside Flash – A Queen Tribute Band performing all the hits on Saturday 27 September.

The show’s music programme also features the Southampton Salty Sea Dogs, the HMS Collingwood Marching Band in support of the show’s charity of the year – the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity – and the Southampton Rock Choir, along with many more fantastic acts.

Full Shipyard Line-Up: https://www.southamptonboatshow.com/shipyard/

TALKS AND DEMONSTRATIONS FROM INSPIRATIONAL SAILORS AND CELEBRITY SPECIAL GUESTS

Opportunities to hear from the voices shaping the marine world, including record-breaking sailors, ocean conservationists and boating experts, live in The Cockpit, presented by Powerboat & RIB Magazine, The Boating Academy and The Wooden Boat Stage. Hear from sailing legend and Clipper Ventures co-founder Sir Robin Knox-Johnston as he shares his iconic story of adventure, resilience, and survival at sea, Conrad Humphreys, triple round-the-world yachtsman, record breaker Aldo Kane, Nicky Vaux – The Boat Princess, and many more.

For the full line up visit https://www.southamptonboatshow.com/speakers-and-talks/

GET ON/IN THE WATER

Get afloat with paddleboarding, kayaking, and dinghy sailing brought to you by Rockley Watersports. Dive into the Andark Dive Tank to experience scuba diving for the first time or test cutting-edge gear, all under expert supervision. One of the show’s most popular attractions, the Try-a-Boat experience offers the chance to get on the water aboard everything from sleek cruisers to high-performance RIBs, courtesy of FlexiSail, Rockley Watersports, Clipper Ventures, Team Endeavour Racing, and Wetwheels.

Find out more: https://www.southamptonboatshow.com/on-the-water-activities/

CALLING ALL FOODIES

The Rustic Chef, Martin Dawkins, will be serving up delicious daily demonstrations on the Chefs Ahoy stage, showing clever ways to cook onboard—no matter your galley setup.

Making its debut within the show’s new Boating Academy, Martin will showcase a variety of seafaring recipes featuring exhibitor products like virgin olive oils from Two & One and flavour-packed hot sauces from Callaloo Corner, inspired by vibrant Caribbean cuisine. Visitors will have the chance to purchase the products featured during the demos.

For hungry foodies, the event features a vibrant mini food festival offering a diverse range of cuisines, including Three Cuts Burgers, Baozi, Duck Shed, Chicken and Blues, and more.

And to wash it all down, the Guinness Bar, sponsored by maritime recruitment experts HSB Technical Ltd, will keep your drinks topped up and spirits high throughout the day.

LOOK TO THE SKIES!

Don't miss the thrilling flypast by two Spitfires during the opening weekend on Saturday 20 September, to mark both the 80th anniversary of VE Day and the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain. The British Army’s world-famous parachute display team, The Red Devils, are renowned for spectacular, boundary-pushing parachute displays and can be seen in the skies above Southampton on Saturday 27 September. After the jump they will be live in The Cockpit, presented by Powerboat & RIB Magazine, for an up-close encounter.

ADRENALINE-FUELLED WATERSIDE ENTERTAINMENT

Located in the show’s marina, the On-The-Water Stage serves up high-octane entertainment, from jaw-dropping jet ski stunts to fast-paced water displays. Expect adrenaline-fuelled action from Jack Moule, Jetsurf, and Team Endeavour Racing, guaranteed to thrill.

YOUR ONE-STOP MARINE SHOP

The show features 600+ marine brands, from sleek yachts to cutting edge powerboats on the water and landside exhibitors showcasing the height of maritime technology, chandlery, performance clothing, and accessories.

KIDS GO FREE

Make it a family day out – children aged 15 and under get complimentary entry with a paying adult. With plenty of interactive zones, watersports, and child-friendly demonstrations, the show offers a fantastic way to ignite a love of boating and the sea in visitors of all ages.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Tickets are selling fast! The Southampton International Boat Show takes place from 19–28 September. Tickets for the event start at £29 (concessions from just £23), children aged 15 and under enter for free with an adult.

Whether you’re a seasoned sailor looking to improve your skills, a family in search of new adventures, or just dipping your toes into the boating lifestyle, book your tickets to the Southampton International Boat Show now and secure your spot at the UK’s biggest celebration of boating and water sports.

Book your tickets here: www.southamptonboatshow.com

1 . Contributed Food & Drink Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Shipyard Stage Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Scott Mills DJ Set Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed Southampton International Boat Show Photo: Submitted Share