300 Nook houseplants up for grabs at Drake Circus this weekend

Green-fingered locals are being treated to a major giveaway by independent local houseplant business, Nook, this Saturday (24th August) at Drake Circus.

The bespoke pop-up shop will be located in the centre’s Atrium event space and will offer a range of houseplants suitable for everyone from expert plant-lovers to self-confessed plant neglecters, as well as access to expert advice from Nook’s team who will be onsite from 9am until 6pm.

The first 300 customers to visit the pop-up store and sign up to Nook and Drake Circus’ newsletters will receive a free small houseplant to take home.

Greg Lumley, centre director at Drake Circus and The Barcode, said: “Nook is a much-loved local business and it’s great to welcome the team to share their houseplant recommendations and advice, as well as showcasing the incredible range of indoor plants available to brighten up our homes.

“We’re always looking for new ways to support local businesses and we’ve no doubt this weekend’s pop up will prove popular with our visitors – especially with the opportunity to take home a free plant!”

Houseplants have great benefits, from lowering both stress levels and blood pressure to reducing carbon dioxide in the air, and this weekend’s pop-up is set to offer shoppers the chance to get their hands on a range of species whilst learning about the positive impact indoor plants can have on both mental and physical health.

Nook’s permanent store is situated on Ebrington Street in Plymouth, a one-stop-shop for houseplants, accessories and workshops Nook is home to the only in-house potting bench in the city, allowing customers who don’t have the space at home to repot their plants in store.

NOTE: the 300 free indoor plants will be on a first come first served basis.

For more information about the pop-up event, please visit https://www.drakecircus.com/news/drake-circus-x-nook-pop-up-event.

For more information about Nook’s, visit https://www.nookhouseplants.com/