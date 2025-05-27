A behind the scenes glimpse ahead of Classic Ibiza’s return to Bowood House

By Alex Charlwood
Contributor
53 minutes ago
London Community Gospel ChoirLondon Community Gospel Choir
London Community Gospel Choir
As Classic Ibiza’s 10th birthday celebrations at Bowood House on Friday 18 and Saturday 19 July draw ever closer, Stephen Hussey’s 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra and London Community Gospel Choir, the show’s special guests, gathered in a London music studio last week to perfect this summer’s show.

Bringing together an orchestra that’s worked with many dance music greats, such as Groove Armada and Robert Miles, with a choir that’s recorded with the likes of Madonna and Blur, promises to be a performance not to be missed.

The combination of USO’s powerful instrumentals and LCGC’s soulful vocals, will create a euphoric wall of sound on eight anthemic house tracks, voted for by Classic Ibiza’s audience, in the first half of the show. You can get a tantalising glimpse from the rehearsal of one of those tracks, “You Got the Love,” here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen Hussey, USO’s founder and Classic Ibiza conductor, comments: “Getting Urban Soul Orchestra together ahead of the Classic Ibiza summer tour always gets the blood pumping, but this year we’re talking a whole new level. Hearing London Community Gospel Choir perform live with us for the first time literally blew me away. Get ready to throw your hands up in the air, Bowood. We’re gonna be taking you to church!”

Urban Soul Orchestra and London Community Gospel ChoirUrban Soul Orchestra and London Community Gospel Choir
Urban Soul Orchestra and London Community Gospel Choir

In total, USO will perform over 50 house anthems, in two sets packed full of crowd favourites from the concert’s 10-year repertoire. Tracks from the likes of The Chemical Brothers, The Prodigy and Faithless will be given the full orchestral treatment.

Stephen Hussey adds: “Because we’re playing more tracks than ever before, I’ve created a set that concentrates on those killer hooks, beats and of course drops. From beginning to end, you’re gonna be taken on a high-octane rollercoaster ride of the very best in house music. I can’t wait to share what we’ve got in store.”

Elsewhere in the show, LCGC will be joining DJ Rich Seam for a live mash-up of uplifting house. Rich has curated a set of iconic New York dance tracks that he’s been filling dancefloors with for over four decades at the likes of Ministry of Sound and Glastonbury. And of course, Classic Ibiza’s DJ Goldierocks will be joining USO on the decks and performing her very own set of deep house classics.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets to Classic Ibiza at Bowood House on Saturday 19 July have already sold-out, with limited availability on the Friday. The show is proud to be supporting Chippenham-based charity, Doorway.

Visit classicibiza.co.uk for tickets and more information.

Related topics:LondonTickets
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice