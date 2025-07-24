A celebration of the sea: Brand new South West Sardine Festival comes to the English Riviera this summer

First-ever South West Sardine Festival on 03 August 2025

On Sunday, August 3, Brixham will host a new one-day festival celebrating British sardines and South Devon’s fishing heritage

This summer, Brixham’s Fish Market will come alive with flavour and festivity as the South West Sardine Festival arrives on Sunday, August 3, bringing a vibrant new celebration to the heart of one of Britain’s most historic fishing towns.

Free to attend and running from 12:00 to 21:30, the festival invites locals and visitors alike to experience a day inspired by coastal traditions, from the South West to the Mediterranean. At its heart is the British sardine - abundant, sustainable, and caught right here in the South West.

With appearances from some of the UK’s most celebrated and respected chefs, including Nathan Outlaw, Ben Tonks, Mark Hix, Mitch Tonks, Steven Lamb, Matt Tebutt, Rich Adams, Jane Baxter, Jack Stein and Kirk Gosden, the event showcases sardines as a delicious and versatile staple of the British seafood scene. Responsibly sourced, MSC-certified chargrilled sardines and festival wine will be available to purchase throughout the day, served fresh from the coals in celebration of the start of the sardine season.

The atmosphere promises to be lively and welcoming, echoing the great sardine festivals of Spain and Portugal where entire communities gather to mark the arrival of the summer catch. In Brixham, that same spirit of togetherness will be matched by live music, street entertainers, family activities and the distinctive energy of a town deeply connected to the sea.

Mitch Tonks, Founder and CEO of Rockfish commented: “We're absolutely thrilled to be supporting the South West Sardine Festival in Brixham this August, inviting locals and those travelling from further afield to celebrate British sardines and the South Devon fishing industry and its history.

“We've been working on this community event for several months and look forward to welcoming some of the UK's most celebrated chefs to get behind the grills, cooking whole sardines over charcoal ready to be eaten on the spot as the party kicks off. Hopefully this will be the first of many Sardine festivals and a way to encourage more people to eat locally caught, seasonal fish throughout the year!”

The South West Sardine Festival is more than just a seasonal celebration, it’s a meaningful recognition of the region’s deep-rooted heritage. With fishing traditions dating back to the 14th century and home to one of the UK’s busiest fish markets, Brixham continues to thrive as a community closely tied to its maritime roots. Holding the festival in Brixham celebrates the town’s historic significance, its vibrant present, and its commitment to advancing sustainable fishing for the future.

Carolyn Custerson, Chief Executive Officer of the English Riviera BID Company, commented: “The South West Sardine Festival is a wonderful showcase of what makes the English Riviera so distinctive and special. It’s about celebrating our beautiful coastline, our time-honoured food traditions, and the strong sense of community that’s at the heart of everything we do here.

“Festivals such as this don’t just bring people together, they spark local pride and help boost the visitor economy by attracting those who want to experience a cultural event that is well and truly rooted in the character of the place.”

The event has been made possible through the efforts of the Brixham community and the support of partners including the English Riviera BID Company, Brixham Council, Sound Seafood, Brixham Trawler Agents, Bay Coffee Co, Swisco, Brixham Chamber of Commerce, Torbay Council and Rockfish, and is a community-led initiative designed to welcome all.

Whether you are a resident, a seafood enthusiast, or simply seeking an engaging coastal experience, the South West Sardine Festival offers a unique way to connect with the region’s maritime heritage and sustainable food future.

For more information about the South West Sardine Festival visit: https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/whats-on/south-west-sardine-festival-p3686143 and https://sardinefestival.co.uk/

For more information about what The English Riviera has to offer visit: https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/