A house made from fresh dog food will 'pup' up in Sherwood Pines this weekend

Calling all dog owners…ever seen a dog house that is good enough to eat? Now you can!

Fresh dog food brand, Butternut Box, is bringing a larger than life, edible house to Sherwood Pines, Nottinghamshire, in a bid to highlight what makes a healthy diet for dogs.

The Home of Fresh, which has been constructed using fresh fruit and vegetables, will appear in the forest from 9am until 6pm on Sunday 1st September 2024.

The edible house features mechanical windows to allow for tasty sampling opportunities to delight passing dog walkers and give four-legged friends the chance to enjoy a bowl of delicious, fresh dog food. The Home of Fresh aims to educate pet parents on what makes a healthy diet for dogs whilst showcasing the fresh ingredients in each Butternut Box meal.

David Nolan, co-founder of the Fresh dog food brand, said: “We are on a mission to deliver health and happiness to dogs everywhere by changing dog food for good. By feeding fresh ingredients, it can help provide the right balance of vitamins and minerals for dogs of every age and provide our pets with the energy to enjoy their best walks whilst being packed with lean protein for healthy muscles and tissues.”

Head to Sherwood Pines on Sunday, September 1 to sniff out the unique taste-testing experience!