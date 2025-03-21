A Huge Gin, Rum & Vodka Festival is coming to Devizes

Sample

Are you ready to elevate your gin, rum and vodka game? Whether you’re a craft spirit enthusiast or just curious to discover something new, The Craft Spirit Show is the perfect opportunity for you to explore unique flavours, meet the distillers behind the magic and sip on expertly crafted cocktails.

The highly anticipated 'The Craft Spirit Show' is set to return to Devizes Corn Exchange on the 10th May 2025, bringing together craft spirit lovers, cocktail enthusiasts, and top-tier distillers for an unparalleled celebration of craft spirits. Whether you're a craft spirit connoisseur or new to the world of gin, rum and vodka, this year’s festival promises an exciting and immersive experience for all.

TheCraft Spirit Show will offer a wide range of premium craft gins and spirits, alongside expert-led tastings, interactive masterclasses. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover new distilleries, explore unique flavour profiles, and enjoy expertly crafted cocktails in a vibrant and social atmosphere.