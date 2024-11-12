A magical Christmas celebration with Age UK at St Paul’s Cathedral

Age UK is proud to announce its annual Love Christmas carol concert, is set to take place at the iconic St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on Thursday 5th December 2024.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singer-songwriter, Ella Henderson will take centre stage, adding an extra touch of magic to the evening - all in support of the Charity’s vital work to help older people. The festive event will feature traditional carols, musical performances by the Chelsea Pensioners, St Paul’s Cathedral Consort and special readings from Dame Penelope Wilton, Sir Tony Robinson, Don Warrington and Penny Smith.

The Love Christmas carol concert raises funds which go towards Age UK’s Christmas campaign, Together, we’re not alone, which helps older people that feel lonely or isolated during the festive period. Money raised will help Age UK to continue its work in tackling loneliness amongst older people by supporting its free, national services, including its Telephone Friendship Service, The Silver Line Helpline and Advice Line, which are all crucial for those who have no one else to turn to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headlining act Ella Henderson said: “I’m thrilled to be performing at this year’s Love Christmas concert. For me, Christmas has always been about family, and spending time with my Nanny Eileen, who’s been one of my biggest inspirations. As she’s grown older, I’ve seen just how vital staying connected is. That’s why Age UK’s work means so much to me—they make sure no one has to feel alone during the festive period. I’m truly honoured to be part of such a special evening, bringing people together to celebrate while supporting such an important cause. It’s the perfect way to spread a little joy and make a difference.”

Mansfield is pulling out all the stops to ensure a very merry Christmas, brimming with festive community spirit and activities for all ages

Date: Thursday 5th December 2024.

Time: Doors open from 6pm and the concert starts promptly at 7pm until 8:10pm

Venue: St Paul’s Cathedral, St Paul’s Churchyard, London, EC4M 8AD*.

Tickets: Priced between £25 - £55. Concessions and accessible tickets available**

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To purchase tickets and to find out more about the event please visit www.ageuk.org.uk/lovechristmas or call Age UK Events on 0203 033 1725.

Dunelm, the UK’s leading homewares retailer, will generously be donating a gift for each guest.