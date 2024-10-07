A Question of… Live tour featuring Sue Barker, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The iconic trio from one of TV’s most beloved quizzes is set to reunite for a special live tour in 2025.

A Question of... Live will bring Sue Barker, Matt Dawson, and Phil Tufnell back together to entertain audiences with a string of one-of-a-kind, exciting, and hilarious live shows. Their trademark chemistry and wit, which made them fan favourites on screen, will now light up the stage.

The live show will feature rounds and challenges familiar to everyone, along with exciting new elements created just for the tour. Each show will feature a panel of special guest sporting superstars, with line-up announcements coming closer to the event.

Audience members will get a chance to test their sporting knowledge against Matt, Phil, and their teams right from their seats.

Sue Barker, who hosted the show from 1997 to 2021, leads the charge, alongside team captains Matt Dawson (who joined in 2004) and Phil Tufnell (since 2008). The trio's natural chemistry and fast-paced banter quickly became a hit with viewers in what many consider to be the glory years of the show. Not only that, the sporting legends will share stories from their time on screen as well as behind-the-scenes tales from their careers you definitely won’t hear on TV…

On the tour, Sue Barker said: ‘I am thrilled to be reuniting with Matt and Phil. We love a quiz. We love a laugh. Can’t wait!!'

Matt Dawson commented: ‘I am delighted to be going on tour with Sue and Tuffers and welcoming back some of our favourite sporting guests from over the years.’

Phil Tufnell added: ‘I can’t wait to get back on the road with the dream team of Sue, Matt and me! Good luck Sue in looking after Matt and me and all our great guests.’

Tickets for the shows are on-sale on Wednesday 9th October at 10am from MyTicket.co.uk