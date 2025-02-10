A Shoddy Detective and The Art Of Deception: A brand new UK tour from April 2025

A Shoddy Detective

A Shoddy Detective and The Art Of Deception presented by Shoddy Theatre, Joshua Beaumont and Matthew Emeny is a brand new UK tour from April 2025.

Following its hit run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Camden Fringe and 2022 UK Tour; Shoddy Theatre are taking slapstick comedy A Shoddy Detective and The Art Of Deception back on tour, but this time bigger than ever!

Described as “witty, endearing and good clean fun”, we follow a bumbling detective as he is called upon to uncover the mystery of a priceless stolen painting, but when he cannot solve it himself, he is forced to enlist the help of an old nemesis. Uh oh.

Together, the pair must interrogate the many characterful suspects that reside at the manor, in order to catch the conniving culprit and solve the crime of the century.

Shoddy Theatre was first established in 2018, their first production A Shoddy Detective and the Art of Deception was such a hit that it was awarded funding from Essex University to become an established theatrical production company.

Since then, spearheaded by Mitch Donaldson, Shoddy have gone from strength to strength and their new partnership with Joshua Beaumont and Matthew Emeny will see their largest tour yet and lots more to come for the future of Shoddy Theatre.

The Spring/Summer 2025 tour will visit Mercury Theatre Colchester (29-30 April), Regal Tenbury Wells (1-2 May), Phoenix Theatre, Blyth (3 May), The Forum Billingham (6-8 May), Barnsley Civic (10 May), Theatre Royal Wakefield (12 May), Palace Theatre Mansfield (13 May), Castle Theatre Wellingborough (14 May), Courtyard Hereford (15 May) Woking Rhoda McGaw Theatre (16 & 31 May), Lowther Pavilion (19 May), The Atkinson Southport (20 May), Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre (22 May), Theatre Severn Shrewsbury (23-24 May), Lichfield Garrick (27 May), The Swan Worcester (28 May),, Hull Truck (3-4 June), Theatre Royal Winchester (6-7 June), Kings Theatre Portsmouth (8 June), Corn Hall Diss (10 June), Connaught Theatre Worthing (12 June), Exeter Northcott Theatre (14 June), Taunton Brewhouse (17-18 June), Theatre Royal Windsor (19 - 21 June), Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds (25-26 June), New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich (27-28 June), Chelmsford Theatre (30 June) and Hazlitt Theatre Maidstone (2 July).

Based on The Art of Deception by: Mitch Donaldson, Josh Thompson, Lucy Wordsworth, Zach Devereaux, Oliver Mulvey & Megan Froud.