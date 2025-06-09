A weekend of elegance: Discovering the allure of Spetses by air

sea

Nestled in the Saronic Gulf, Spetses is an island that radiates charm, tradition, and subtle luxury. Unlike Greece’s better-known party destinations, Spetses appeals to those seeking an elevated and unhurried experience. Its old-world ambiance is preserved in cobbled streets, flower-covered mansions, and the absence of cars in the main town—a choice that helps maintain its calm, aristocratic atmosphere.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This island has long been a preferred retreat for artists, royals, and discerning travellers who value elegance without excess. Whether you're sipping coffee in a sun-drenched piazza or watching the sun dip behind the hills from a quiet cove, Spetses whispers luxury in a way that never feels forced.

The Luxury of Arrival: By Air, Not Sea

Although Spetses is accessible by ferry from Athens, the true luxury lies in arriving by private helicopter. For those who prioritize comfort, time, and exclusivity, skipping crowded terminals and sea crossings is a game-changer. From the air, the descent into Spetses is breathtaking: the deep blue of the Aegean, the lush forests of the island, and the stately homes of the old port all come into view like a Mediterranean dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Private air travel transforms a simple journey into an indulgent prelude. Services offering luxury helicopter rental in Greece make spontaneous weekend escapes not only possible but deeply pleasurable—ideal for travellers looking to visit multiple islands without compromising on style or efficiency.

What to Do on Spetses

Once on the island, the pace is gentle. Horse-drawn carriages glide past bougainvillea-covered buildings near the port of Dapia, while bicycles and scooters help visitors explore the island’s pine-covered hills and hidden beaches. A walk along the coastal promenade leads to old shipyards, elegant hotels, and historic landmarks such as the House of Bouboulina, the naval heroine of the Greek War of Independence.

Beach lovers are spoiled for choice: Vrelos Beach is a haven for sunbathing and swimming amid pine trees, while Kaiki Beach Club provides chic loungers, crafted cocktails, and a cosmopolitan crowd. For a touch of adventure, small boats can be hired to explore isolated coves around the island’s perimeter.

Dining in Style

The dining scene in Spetses is a well-kept secret. While rustic tavernas serve up fresh seafood and local wines, there’s also no shortage of fine dining. Michelin-trained chefs and stylish menus can be found in the courtyards of historic homes and boutique hotels, often accompanied by candlelight and sea views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evenings are best spent sipping wine under the stars or mingling at a low-key beach bar, where the music is soft, the setting intimate, and the mood entirely relaxed.

Elevated Travel, Discreetly Done

Travel to Spetses is about more than just the destination—it's about the experience of getting there. For travellers seeking an island-hopping adventure across Greece without the hassle, services like Hoper offer bespoke aviation experiences that bring both comfort and flexibility to your itinerary. Whether you're jetting in from Athens or continuing on to Mykonos, arriving by air ensures that every moment of your getaway is truly yours.

A Luxurious Escape, Reimagined

Spetses is the ideal destination for travellers who value grace over glamour and moments of quiet sophistication over loud celebration. Whether you arrive for a weekend or linger for longer, the island rewards those who make the journey—and especially those who choose to do so in style.