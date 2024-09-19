Achieve Princess Diana’s clean make-up look, as Elizabeth Debicki stuns on Emmys red carpet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Emmy Awards featured a plethora of gorgeous looks.

Among these, Elizabeth Debicki stood out by channelling her inner Princess Diana, a portrayal that earned her a first-time Emmy win, with a barely-there, stunning make-up look paired with an elegant floor-length velvet dress by Dior.

Following the event, Google data collected by beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha revealed a 233% worldwide increase in searches for “The Crown” on Monday, September 16th.

Fresha has compiled three tips on how to achieve Princess Diana’s clean look, for anyone who wishes to emulate her timeless elegance and would like to follow Debicki’s example. Here’s how you can capture that effortlessly chic beauty style:

Flawless, Natural Skin

Princess Diana was known for her radiant, fresh complexion. To mimic this, focus on skincare first—hydrate, moisturise, and use a light, skin-perfecting foundation or BB cream to even out the skin tone. The key is a natural, barely-there base that lets your skin breathe while giving off a healthy glow.

Soft, Defined Eyes

Diana's eye make-up was subtle yet defined. She often went for a natural lash line with a hint of soft eyeliner and light, feathery lashes. To recreate this, opt for a brown or taupe eyeliner smudged along the lash line for a soft definition, paired with a lengthening mascara. Keep the eyeshadow shades neutral—think soft browns, creams, or subtle shimmers.

Natural, Glossy Lips

Princess Diana usually kept her lip colour understated. To achieve this clean, polished look, choose a nude or soft pink lip shade that enhances your natural lip colour. Finish with a dab of gloss or a balm for a fresh, dewy