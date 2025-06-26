Alan Fletcher announces UK and Ireland return next month, teases new music
Commenting on the tour, Fletcher shared: “My 2025 tour of the UK and Ireland is my most ambitious and far reaching. Last year's tour sold out and, for the first time, I had a real sense that people came to hear the music not to just meet my alter-ego Dr Karl. I got that sense from seeing people singing my lyrics back to me and from incredible support for my recorded music. I suspect this tour is going to be a RIPPER and I cannot wait to share my new music with Brit and Irish fans everywhere.”
Fletcher shared of his forthcoming song 'Back to School', “I have been a student of love all my life and the most valuable lesson I ever had was from English Philosopher Alain de Botton. Alain reminds us that, while it is easy to fall in love, staying in love takes work! We have to learn how to love so, perhaps, the secret to staying in love is to go…..Back to School (cue song).”
Best known for his iconic role as Dr Karl Kennedy on the long-running drama Neighbours, Fletcher became a household name during his 30-year tenure on the show, and has established a UK career spanning over 45 years.
In 2020, Alan transitioned from rock to a solo career in Americana, Alt-Country, and Folk music. Teaming up with producers Lachlan Bryan and Damian Cafarella (Lachlan Bryan and The Wildes), he released the EP Dispatches and the album The Point.
Alan’s recent projects include the album THE POINT and single TELL 'EM, a Country Music duet with his partner of 35 years and fellow bandmate, Jennifer Hansen.
Following a triumphant 2024 UK tour featuring 24 sold-out shows and a performance at the prestigious Kendal Calling Festival, Alan is ready for his biggest and best tour ever in 2025.
BACK TO SCHOOL UK TOUR DATES:
July 22 – The Bedford – Balham
July 23 – Studio 6 – Maidstone
July 24 – The Factory Live – Worthing
July 25 – The Attic – Southampton
July 26 – The Steam and Whistle – Cheltenham
July 27 – The Clarence Hall – Crickhowell
July 29 – The Exeter Phoenix – Exeter
July 30 – The Poly – Falmouth
July 31 – The Hen and Chicken – Bristol
Aug 1 – The Globe – Cardiff
Aug 2 – St George's Hall – Bewdley
Aug 3 – The Stables – Milton Keynes
Aug 6 – The Portland Arms – Cambridge
Aug 7 – The Garage – Norwich
Aug 8 – The Witham Public Hall – Witham
Aug 9 – The King Alfred Phoenix Theatre – London
Aug 12 – The Sugar Club – Dublin
Aug 13 – The Spirit Store – Dundalk
Aug 14 – The Black Box – Belfast
Sep 8 – The Gorleston Pavilion – Gorleston-on-Sea
Sep 9 – The International – Leicester
Sep 10 – Newhampton Arts Centre – Wolverhampton
Sep 11 – Southside – Lincoln
Sep 12 – The Yard – Manchester
Sep 13 – Arts Club – Liverpool
Sep 17 – The Wardrobe – Leeds
Sep 18 – The Georgian Theatre – Stockton-on-Tees
Sep 19 – Pocklington Arts Centre – East Yorkshire
Sep 20 – Arts Centre Washington – Sunderland
Sep 21 – The Voodoo Rooms – Edinburgh
Sep 23 – The Blue Lamp – Aberdeen
Sep 24 – Centre for Contemporary Arts – Glasgow
Sep 25 – The Empress Ballroom – Mexborough
Sep 26 – Castle & Falcon – Birmingham