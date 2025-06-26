Alan Fletcher announces UK and Ireland return next month, teases new music

Alan Fletcher performing at The Bedford in London, U.K.

Acclaimed Australian actor and musician Alan Fletcher will return to the UK and Ireland next month for a two-month run of headline shows across the countries. He is also set to release his latest single ‘Back to School’ on July 3.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the tour, Fletcher shared: “My 2025 tour of the UK and Ireland is my most ambitious and far reaching. Last year's tour sold out and, for the first time, I had a real sense that people came to hear the music not to just meet my alter-ego Dr Karl. I got that sense from seeing people singing my lyrics back to me and from incredible support for my recorded music. I suspect this tour is going to be a RIPPER and I cannot wait to share my new music with Brit and Irish fans everywhere.”

Fletcher shared of his forthcoming song 'Back to School', “I have been a student of love all my life and the most valuable lesson I ever had was from English Philosopher Alain de Botton. Alain reminds us that, while it is easy to fall in love, staying in love takes work! We have to learn how to love so, perhaps, the secret to staying in love is to go…..Back to School (cue song).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best known for his iconic role as Dr Karl Kennedy on the long-running drama Neighbours, Fletcher became a household name during his 30-year tenure on the show, and has established a UK career spanning over 45 years.

In 2020, Alan transitioned from rock to a solo career in Americana, Alt-Country, and Folk music. Teaming up with producers Lachlan Bryan and Damian Cafarella (Lachlan Bryan and The Wildes), he released the EP Dispatches and the album The Point.

Alan’s recent projects include the album THE POINT and single TELL 'EM, a Country Music duet with his partner of 35 years and fellow bandmate, Jennifer Hansen.

Following a triumphant 2024 UK tour featuring 24 sold-out shows and a performance at the prestigious Kendal Calling Festival, Alan is ready for his biggest and best tour ever in 2025.

BACK TO SCHOOL UK TOUR DATES:

July 22 – The Bedford – Balham

July 23 – Studio 6 – Maidstone

July 24 – The Factory Live – Worthing

July 25 – The Attic – Southampton

July 26 – The Steam and Whistle – Cheltenham

July 27 – The Clarence Hall – Crickhowell

July 29 – The Exeter Phoenix – Exeter

July 30 – The Poly – Falmouth

July 31 – The Hen and Chicken – Bristol

Aug 1 – The Globe – Cardiff

Aug 2 – St George's Hall – Bewdley

Aug 3 – The Stables – Milton Keynes

Aug 6 – The Portland Arms – Cambridge

Aug 7 – The Garage – Norwich

Aug 8 – The Witham Public Hall – Witham

Aug 9 – The King Alfred Phoenix Theatre – London

Aug 12 – The Sugar Club – Dublin

Aug 13 – The Spirit Store – Dundalk

Aug 14 – The Black Box – Belfast

Sep 8 – The Gorleston Pavilion – Gorleston-on-Sea

Sep 9 – The International – Leicester

Sep 10 – Newhampton Arts Centre – Wolverhampton

Sep 11 – Southside – Lincoln

Sep 12 – The Yard – Manchester

Sep 13 – Arts Club – Liverpool

Sep 17 – The Wardrobe – Leeds

Sep 18 – The Georgian Theatre – Stockton-on-Tees

Sep 19 – Pocklington Arts Centre – East Yorkshire

Sep 20 – Arts Centre Washington – Sunderland

Sep 21 – The Voodoo Rooms – Edinburgh

Sep 23 – The Blue Lamp – Aberdeen

Sep 24 – Centre for Contemporary Arts – Glasgow

Sep 25 – The Empress Ballroom – Mexborough

Sep 26 – Castle & Falcon – Birmingham