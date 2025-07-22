Aldershot Lido dog days return for a third year

Dog Day at Aldershot Lido 2024

Tickets are now on sale for Places Leisure and Rushmoor Borough Council's much-loved dog days at Aldershot Lido.

This year's dog days will be held on the first weekend of September (6-7 September) at Aldershot Lido.

There will be two sessions held each day:

10.00 – 12.00

13.00 – 15.00

Tickets will need to be purchased for each person and each dog. Tickets booked in advance will cost £9 and if tickets are still available, they will cost £11 on the day. Pre-booking is recommended as it is anticipated that most sessions will sell-out ahead of the event. Bookings can be made on the Places Leisure website.

In its third year, the sessions let dog owners to take their pets for a paddle or a swim after the lido has closed to the public for the season. The event is open to all ages, however, those wanting to go in the water with their dog must be at least 16 years old. There is a maximum of two dogs per owner. All dogs must be kept on a lead, when not in the water, and owners have a responsibility to make sure their dog is healthy and has no infectious illnesses before entering the water. Owners are also asked to pick up after their dogs and to not groom or brush their pet near the lido.

There will also be stalls from local businesses at the event. Those interested in having a stall at the event can book a space by contacting Aldershot Lido directly.

Paul Kelly, General Manager at Places Leisure, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be running our dog days at Aldershot Lido again this year. For the last two years we have run these events at the end of the season, and they have proved hugely popular for both dog-lovers and dogs.

“We love seeing our customers enjoy and make memories at the lido throughout the summer and the dog days are a great way to celebrate the end of the season. We are looking forward to welcoming our four-legged friends to the sessions whether they just want to dip their paws or go for a full swim, it will certainly be a fun-filled session.”

Councillor Sophie Porter, Rushmoor Borough Council’s Cabinet member for Healthy Communities and Active Lives, said: “It is wonderful to see local people and their pets enjoying our lovely lido at the end of a successful summer season, and we know how much people look forward to the dog-sessions, because we do too!

“We worked closely with Places Leisure and the Friends of Aldershot Lido to launch the dog sessions, and we are delighted it is such a successful event, which so many people look forward to.

“Tickets sold quickly last year, and we don’t want people to miss these special times with their pets, so we advise to book early. We can’t wait to see all those gorgeous dogs enjoying the water.”

The lido is currently open daily from 10.00 - 18.00 for the summer season. The lido is a family-friendly place to visit with three water slides, a paddling pool and sand pit for toddlers and a water fountain feature. For more information about visiting the lido without any dogs present visit the Places Leisure website.