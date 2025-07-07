Aldi Scotland employee conquers Everest Marathon for charity

An Aldi employee has risen to new heights in his fundraising efforts, completing one of the world’s toughest endurance races, crossing the finish line of the Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon to raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Brian Hampton, deputy store manager at Aldi’s Aviemore store, completed the 26.2-mile Everest Base Camp marathon in an impressive 8 hours, 55 minutes and 5 seconds, noting that it was his toughest marathon yet.

Known for being the highest marathon on earth, the race starts above 5,000 metres and challenges runners with harsh terrain, altitude sickness and extreme fatigue. Reaching the start line required a two-week trek through the Himalayas, with Brian covering 8 to 10 kilometres daily, as well as two days at base camp to acclimatise to the altitude. With breathing capacity reduced by around 20 percent, Brian and his fellow runners were already physically drained before the race began.

Brian said: “This was by far the hardest marathon I have ever undertaken. From the moment we started the trek, to reaching the start line, every day was a challenge. The race itself was brutal, with narrow trails, obstacles to navigate like huge boulders and even yaks, and a near-vertical climb towards the end that seemed never-ending. But it was also one of the most amazing experiences of my life.

"It was surreal running through the landscape, passing through amazing local villages where children and families came out to cheer us on. The people I met along the way, from all over the world, were incredible. We supported each other through everything - the altitude, the exhaustion, the bugs. I’ve made friends for life.”

A passionate runner since completing the Bath Half Marathon in 2013, Brian has now completed 31 marathons and 98 half marathons, including the Crystal Mine Marathon earlier this year, held in a salt mine 500 metres underground. His fundraising efforts for Teenage Cancer Trust have now reached almost £4,000, with a total of £14,000 raised for various charities over the years.

Despite the exhaustion, and having dropped nearly 10kg during his adventure, Brian could not wait to get back out and went for a run the weekend he returned home. He is now looking forward to taking on the Loch Ness Marathon later this year and hopes to tick off another couple of half marathons to hit the 100 mark.

Brian added: “I’ve always enjoyed doing something a bit wild and full on. Taking on the Everest Marathon was top of my list and I’m proud to have completed it while raising money for such a fantastic cause. Aldi, my colleagues and our customers have been fantastic at supporting me - we had posters and a collection bucket at work, and everyone has been so encouraging, asking how I was getting on with preparations and offering their support.”

Sandy Mitchell, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Scotland, said: “Brian’s achievement is nothing short of extraordinary. Taking on the world’s highest marathon, after a gruelling trek just to reach the starting line, shows incredible strength, courage and determination. We are all in awe of what he has accomplished, not only in completing such a demanding challenge but in raising vital funds for Teenage Cancer Trust along the way. Brian is an inspiration at Aldi Scotland, and we are proud to stand behind him as he continues to take on these amazing adventures for such a worthy cause.”

Sarah Smith, Partnership Manager, Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “We want to say a huge congratulations to Brian on this incredible achievement. Completing the Everest Marathon is no ordinary challenge - it demands resilience, grit and an exceptional mindset to take on such extreme conditions, and we are in awe of what he has accomplished.

"We are also so grateful for the dedication and support Brian has shown Teenage Cancer Trust over the years. His fundraising efforts make a genuine difference in helping us provide vital support to young people facing cancer. We are proud to have Brian as part of our community and wish him all the best for his next adventure.”

Members of the public are encouraged to show their support by donating via Brian’s JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/brian-hampton-72.