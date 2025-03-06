All Aboard! The Shakespeare Express Celebrates 40 Years, Railway 200, and 175 Years of Worcester Shrub Hill Station

An Historic Express

Since its inaugural journey in 1985, The Shakespeare Express has captured the imagination of passengers with its authentic steam-hauled journeys between Birmingham and Stratford-upon-Avon. In 2024, the route was expanded to include a departure from Worcester to open this train to more passengers than ever before.

With four departures from Worcester in 2025, the first on Sunday 6th April, this train offers a unique opportunity to experience the romance of steam train travel while passing through the scenic Worcestershire and Warwickshire countryside from the comfort of your seat. Tourist Class tickets offer passengers a seat at a table for 4, while those looking for something special, whether for a birthday, anniversary or celebration, can opt for Pullman, where passengers are served a Full English Breakfast and Afternoon Tea, with tea and coffee, at their seat as they relax in the plush surroundings of their authentic Pullman car.

Railway 200

The Shakespeare Express coincides with Railway 200, marking 200 years since the opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway, heralded as the world’s first modern railway. The Shakespeare Express will form part of Vintage Trains celebrations for this historic milestone, alongside other longer distance trains to places such as York, Scarborough, Llandudno, Swansea and Minehead – the latter two picking passengers up from Worcestershire Parkway.

Worcester Shrub Hill: 175 Years of History

In 2025, Worcester Shrub Hill station celebrates its 175th anniversary. First opened in 1850, the station remains a vital part of Worcester’s transport network and architectural heritage. The station still has Western Region semaphore signals and an almost unique large round main aspect banjo signal located half-way along platform 1. The station was also home to eight Castle Class locomotives at various points throughout the age of steam and for some this was their final allocated depot before scrapping.

Join us Onboard

Tickets for The Shakespeare Express in its 40th anniversary year from Worcester are now on sale. Passengers are encouraged to book early to secure their place on this scenic steam hauled journey through the Warwickshire and Worcestershire countryside. For more details, visit www.vintagetrains.co.uk or call 0121 708 4960.

About The Shakespeare Express

Operated by Vintage Trains, The Shakespeare Express is a mainline train hauled by historic steam locomotives with authentic carriages from the 1960s. With its beautifully restored locomotives and option for Pullman dining service onboard, the service continues to delight railway enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

1 . Contributed A table for 4 in Tourist Class onboard the train. Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed 7029 'Clun Castle' on shed at Worcester in British Railways days. Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed 5043 'Earl of Mount Edgcumbe' at Birmingham Snow Hill after arriving from Stratford-upon-Avon Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed The Full English Breakfast served to passengers travelling in Pullman on The Shakespeare Express Photo: Submitted Share