Alpaca adventure at Bushley care home

Residents, family members and staff at Tewkesbury Fields were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friends roaming around their garden as Lane House Alpacas paid a visit.

General Manager Edrianne Baluyut said: “Our residents really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the Alpacas here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Anne was very excited by the Lane House Alpacas “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the Alpacas were amongst us and we could stroke them. They were very gentle and handsome Alpacas.”

Tewkesbury Fields care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tewkesbury Fields provides residential care, care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.

