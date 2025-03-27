America’s favorite movies of all time, revealed

The Shawshank Redemption takes the top spot, scoring 92.33 out of 100. Terminator 2: Judgment Day and The Silence of the Lambs tie for second place, both scoring 90.67 out of 100. The Happening ranks as America’s least-liked movie, scoring just 42 out of 100.

A new study has revealed America’s top-rated films, chosen by both people and critics alike.

The study by AI experts Remove BG, analyzed IMDb ratings, Rotten Tomatoes scores, and Google user scores for movies filmed throughout the US from 1990 through to the present, averaging out each rating to give a score out of 100.

In first place is The Shawshank Redemption, with a score of 92.33 out of 100. The 1994 American prison drama directed by Frank Darabont scored 93 on IMDb, 89 on Rotten Tomatoes, and 95 on Google user reviews.

Second place is a two-way tie between Terminator 2: Judgment Day and TheSilence of the Lambs, with both movies scoring 90.67 out of 100

James Cameron’s 1991 sequel to 1984’s The Terminator. Terminator 2: Judgment Day scored 92 on IMDb, 94 on Rotten Tomatoes, and 86 on Google user reviews, averaging out at 90.67 out of 100.

Jonathan Demme’s 1991 psychological horror film The Silence of the Lambs also scored 92 on IMDb, 95 on Rotten Tomatoes, and 85 on Google user reviews, for a total score of 90.67 out of 100.

Fourth place is a three-way tie between GoodFellas, Saving Private Ryan, andToy Story 2. Each movie scored 90.33 out of 100, averaged out between the three review sources.

GoodFellas, the American biographical crime film directed by Martin Scorsese, scored 90 on IMDb, 96 on Rotten Tomatoes, and 85 on Google user reviews, averaging 90.33 out of 100. Notably, GoodFellas is the oldest film to feature in the top ten, originally released in 1990.

Steven Spielberg’s 1998 American war epic Saving Private Ryan scored 91 on IMDb, 94 on Rotten Tomatoes, and 86 on Google user reviews, for a final score of 90.33.

Toy Story 2, a 1999 animated comedy produced by Pixar and Walt Disney Studios, scored 90 on IMDb, 100 on Rotten Tomatoes, and 81 on Google user reviews, averaging 90.33.

In seventh place is Avengers: Endgame, with a score of 90 out of 100. Interestingly, Avengers: Endgame is the most recent movie to feature on the list, released in 2019.

Eighth place is another tie between Toy Storyand Toy Story 3, with both movies scoring 89.67 out of 100.

Rounding out the list in tenth place is Sling Blade, the 1998 American drama written, directed by, and starring Billy Bob Thornton, with a score of 89 out of 100.

Interestingly, the lowest-rated movie of any in the list is 2008’s The Happening, scoring just 42 out of 100. The science fiction thriller film written, directed, and produced by M. Night Shyamalan.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Zooey Deschanel, John Leguizamo, and Betty Buckley, and revolves around an inexplicable natural disaster causing mass suicides, and scoring just 50 on IMDb, 17 on Rotten Tomatoes, and 59 on Google user reviews.

Marc Porcar, CEO of Remove Background S.L., commented on the findings, saying,

“The study's findings showcase some fascinating trends in America's highest-rated movies. Audiences appear to be drawn to fresh and engaging narratives, reflecting evolving tastes in storytelling.”

This information was provided by https://remove-background.com