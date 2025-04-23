An art lover's guide to Hong Kong

Trevor Yeung: Courtyard of Detachments at M+

Hong Kong is a city that packs a punch, and its vibrant art scene is unlike anywhere else in the world. From vibrant street art to quirky exhibitions, discover Hong Kong’s local art scene with these exciting experiences.

Wanderlust Walks Hong Kong was started in early 2018 by storyteller Alex. To Alex, sharing a passion goes beyond simply knowing the locations of the art and pointing out the artists’ names. It’s all about the techniques, the making of, the artists’ backgrounds and the stories behind the walls. With a group of up to just eight people, travellers will have an authentic tour of the city’s vibrant art scene. Each participant receives a receiver and headphones for the duration of the tour to get the most out of the experience.

Sai Kung murals

M+ at night returns, transforming Hong Kong’s premier museum into a masquerade party. Inspired by the captivating photography exhibition “Yasumasa Morimura and Cindy Sherman: Masquerades”, this edition invites you to explore themes of identity, imagination and reinvention — all under the glow of the iconic West Kowloon skyline.

Until 13 July, Airside is hosting ‘Weird Sensation Feels Good: The World of ASMR’ exhibition – a jamboree for the senses celebrating how sound, touch, and movement can trigger euphoria or calm. This marks Kai Tak’s very first foray into collaborating with an international museum. The exhibition will showcase more than 40 works by ASMRtists, and designers, in addition to newly commissioned works by local artists which capture Hong Kong’s unique auditory identity. Highlights include woven bed pillows forming over a kilometre of squishy comfort, where visitors can relax and watch various ASMR-themed videos, and a homage to the one and only Bob Ross – ‘Godfather of ASMR’.

The World of ASMR

Representing Hong Kong in a Collateral Event at the 60th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, Trevor Yeung returns to M+ with a new configuration of his commissioned solo exhibition, Trevor Yeung: Courtyard of Attachments, Hong Kong in Venice. Yeung’s installations explore the relationships between human and aquatic ecosystems and comment on the emotional disconnections and power dynamics of contemporary society. Restaged in a museum setting, the exhibition shifts focus to discuss larger environmental and systemic issues.