Ardingly Springfest: Get ready for Easter's brand new family festival - the big family day out

Ardingly, get ready! Xplosive Events is bringing BRAND NEW Ardingly Springfest to the South Of England Showground for the first time ever. This brand new festival promises to bring an unmissable, action-packed festival designed for the whole family! Happening during the Easter holidays, it’s the perfect family day out, packed with non-stop entertainment, jaw-dropping spectacles, and magical Easter fun. From adrenaline-pumping thrills to enchanting Easter characters, there’s something for everyone!

“Since bringing our first events to life during the challenges of the Coronavirus lockdown, we’ve been on an unstoppable mission to deliver bigger, bolder, and more electrifying experiences every year—and 2025 is set to be our most spectacular yet!”

This year’s festival will transform the South Of England Showground into an epic family playground, featuring Monster trucks, extreme stunts and live music! Whether you’re a thrill-seeker, music lover, or little explorer, this is the ultimate Easter holiday festival to make unforgettable memories.

“We are beyond excited to bring brand new Ardingly Springfest in 2025,” said the event's lead organiser. “This isn’t just an event – it’s an experience! A high-energy, action-packed, fun-filled day out for all ages! We are excited to announce that the Legendary West Country Band – The Wurzels will be headlining this brand new event, guaranteeing a barnstorming singalong for all ages!”

EASTER HOLIDAY FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY – Packed with an array of exciting activities, here's a glimpse of what's in store for you:Monster Truck Mayhem & Rides – Watch Big Pete, Grim Reaper & Slingshot roar into action! Feel the power of these giants as you climb aboard for an adrenaline-fueled ride and experience the power first-hand!

High Octane Stunts – Daredevil performances from ATV Stunts & the Stannage Stunt Team!

Live Music –EPIC HEADLING ACT- The Wurzels will be bringing their west country charm and tales over cider fuelled melodies. Dance and sing along to The Red Stripe Band, The Burning Aces & Miss America Tribute.

Massive Fairground – Thrills for all ages, rides just £2 until 2PM!

Artisan Food & Drink Village – Let us take you on a culinary journey! Feast on street food, sweet treats, and refreshing drinks. There’s something for everyone!

Easter Magic & Interactive Entertainers – Meet Easter Bunnies, costumed characters, and enchanting performers! Be wowed by stilt walkers, mirror men, and bubble artists! Plus Parkour have a go workshops, falconry displays, helicopter rides, land train rides, inflatables, and hands-on activities for all ages!

BOOK NOW to guarantee your spot at the most exciting event of the Easter holidays! 📢 Stay up to date with announcements, line-up details, and ticket info – Follow Xplosive Events and The Ardingly Springfest Event on Facebook and visit: www.ardinglyspringfest.co.uk

1 . Contributed Attractions & What to expect Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed BRAND NEW Ardingly Springfest- The Big Family Day Out! Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed HEADLINING: THE WURZELS! The legendary West Country band will be bringing their iconic Scrumpy & Western sound to the festival, guaranteeing a barnstorming singalong for all ages! Photo: Submitted Share