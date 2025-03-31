Arsenal Legends in Conversation: Starring Ray Parlour, Paul Merson & Perry Groves
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Amassing more than 900 appearances in the red and white of The Gunners between them, three Arsenal legends are coming to town to talk about their action-packed football careers.
Ray Parlour, Paul Merson & Perry Groves will discuss the games, dressing room and training ground stories, managers, fall outs and everything you wanted to know about playing for a successful football club.
With chances to poise your questions - this is an insight into football you need to be in the room for! A limited number of VIP tickets are available, affording the opportunity for a meet and greet with the legendary players and a photograph opportunity before the show.