Art, Activism, and Absolute Liberation: Inside the transformative unapologetic exhibition

The sold-out event at Trestle Arts Base was far more than an art exhibition—it was a protest, a movement, and a reclaiming of space for women who refuse to be silenced. With social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook censoring and restricting Shaw’s work, the event became even more powerful—a defiant stand against the suppression of real, unfiltered women’s bodies.

“To see women step unapologetically into their power is my ultimate joy,” said Kat Shaw, the artist behind the exhibition. “Because those women will spread their power, and the ripple effect will be huge. Together, as women, we are strong. We are sick of having to modify ourselves and our behaviours to fit into a society that pits us as second-class citizens. Now is our time to fight for the equality we deserve. Sunday was beyond my wildest dreams. We are here to be seen. We are here to be heard. We are unapologetic, and I will never stop shouting this—for myself, for my daughter, for my granddaughters and great-granddaughters to come, and for women everywhere.”

A Safe Space to Be Seen, Heard, and Celebrated

The Unapologetic experience was a deeply transformative journey for everyone involved. Women gathered in a sacred, supportive space, stripped away societal shame, and stepped forward in strength, solidarity, and sisterhood.

The day was filled with powerful moments, including:A protest-style art exhibition, surrounded by banners and slogans rejecting the patriarchy’s grip on women’s bodies.A deeply personal body-painting ritual, symbolising the shedding of societal shame and embracing true self-love.The KATwalk, a naked runway-style performance, where women of all ages, sizes, and backgrounds walked unapologetically.

For many, the event was life-changing.

“The experience is something I want to remember and reflect on for the rest of my life. It was grounding, it was liberating, but mostly I felt so connected to a room full of strangers, reminding me we are not just individuals but part of something far bigger and deeper than our ego,” said Lindzi, 37, from Leicester. “I am an advocate for equality and acceptance for all, and I really hope the healing from this event spreads far and wide.”

“I actually never felt nervous about getting naked in front of so many women because of how Kat held the space from the outset,” shared Michelle, 57, from Cornwall. “In the end, it didn’t feel at all like we were naked. We were just women gathered in sisterhood—supporting each other, cheering each other on. We were, and still are, surrounded by love. Absolutely life-changing.”

“Being a part of the Unapologetic project on Sunday was a life-changing experience for me! I have never felt so embraced and held,” said Naomi, 54, from North Yorkshire. “The collective energy and support from all of the incredible and amazing women helped me to push myself out of my comfort zone and take a step in a new direction of self-appreciation, acceptance, and self-discovery! It was unforgettable and so unapologetic! This was such a significant and emotional thing to share with my beautiful daughter—hand in hand on the KATwalk.”

Censored, But Never Silenced

The success of Unapologetic comes in the wake of continued social media censorship. In the weeks leading up to the event, Facebook and Instagram restricted Shaw’s accounts, removed her posts, and blocked her from promoting the exhibition or selling her art.

Shaw’s work, which celebrates the raw, natural beauty of the female form, has been repeatedly flagged and removed—despite the fact that hyper-sexualised, airbrushed, and filtered images of women are freely allowed on these same platforms.

This double standard is not just about Kat—it’s about all artists, activists, and women who refuse to be erased.

That’s why a petition has been launched to stop Meta (Facebook and Instagram’s parent company) from censoring feminist artists like Kat Shaw.

Join the Fight Against Social Media Censorship

Women’s bodies are not obscene. Women’s bodies are not shameful. If you believe in art, empowerment, and the right to be seen, sign the petition and demand that Meta stop censoring feminist artists:

Sign the Petition Here https://www.change.org/p/stop-censorship-of-kat-shaw-s-empowering-protest-art-on-social-media?source_location=search

The Ripple Effect Has Only Just Begun

For the women who took part in Unapologetic, this was not just one day—it was the start of something bigger. The experience of standing together, fully seen, fully heard, fully unapologetic, has already created a ripple effect that will spread far beyond the walls of Trestle Arts Base.

“Having never been involved in something like this, I wasn’t sure what to expect,” said Sarah, 50, from West Sussex. “The entire experience has been absolutely amazing. I stood shoulder to shoulder with an awesome group of strong, inspiring, beautiful warrior women who, despite coming from many different backgrounds, all gathered with a common goal—to be empowered, supported, and to be supportive. It was a magical day, and the energy and empathy will stay with me always.”

Donna, 56, from Wales concluded she “Felt beautifully, safely held but absolutely liberated and empowered.”

What’s Next?

For Kat Shaw, this is just the beginning. The impact of Unapologetic has sparked conversations about censorship, beauty standards, body autonomy, and women reclaiming their space—and the fight is far from over.

To support Kat Shaw’s work, purchase her art, and continue the conversation, visit her Instagram at @katshawartist

1 . Contributed Unapologetic collective Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed The Artwork Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Women gather from around the world for the Unapologetic Exhibition Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed Unapologetic Photo: Submitted Share