Artists celebrate body positivity for World Burlesque Day

Aurora Adoree has used burlesque for self care during breast cancer

Beauty lies in the eye of your own self appreciation.

Whether you’ve seen Burlesque The Movie or been to a local show, festival and workshop in one of the 26 countries that have burlesque scenes around the world, there is one thing that everyone agrees on, Burlesque is great for body confidence.

So as the fifth World Burlesque Day on April 26 rolls into view, we took time to interview some interesting characters who have found their way into burlesque and all conclude it has helped them to achieve better body confidence and overall mental well being.

Mz.K – USA

Lavinia Vale who also has a Ph.D says confidence grows in all areas of life through burlesque

Co-owner and founder in the Bay Area in Berkley California, Mz.K, aka Kirsten Gerding, has her finger on the pulse in a fast-paced arts world and is providing opportunities for many artists to learn and grow. Burlesque was an epiphany later in life after a musical theatre career.

“In burlesque you can be whoever you want to be, I wasn’t playing someone else’s character. I began singing in my act in an aerial cube. It’s my favourite place to be, in 8 inch stilettos, singing and flying! I could do musical theatre my way.

"I started dancing at three while taking gymnastics, then got my first paid job in a musical at the age of 14 in a production of Sweet Charity. I did a few national Broadway tours and then went through a very rough patch. I thought to myself 'I had this amazing career, I wonder if I could get it back?' Then I got a job in a production of Cabaret which got me my Equity card.

"It was after that that I found Vau De Vire Society, San Francisco's incredible circus company and my life completely changed. These days Leah Marie, my cofounder and I, run Flux Vertical Theatre, Flux Theatre Berkley and it’s amazing to me how it’s grown, we started with no money but we’ve had a lot of support. I’ve always heard of World Burlesque Day and it’s great to see it connects the world.”

Mz.K a theatre and dance school co-owner from California dazzles shares her love of burlesque.

Lavinia Vale – USA

With a substantial dedication to education at every level, this dazzling performer and ambassador for burlesque is both a doctor obtaining a Ph.D and an entertainment business owner who has pioneered burlesque is the regional area of Oregon known as Coos County.

Now with several shows under its belt, Coos Cabaret has become a fun part of the arts scene in the area but Lavinia Vale is not stopping there because she knows the root to self confidence has been through the platform of burlesque with its fusion of escapism and creative freedom.

“Burlesque gives body confidence because it’s not just about taking off your clothes—it’s about stripping away the beliefs that covered your spark since you were a child, by your parents, teachers, siblings, peers, society at large. That thing you hate most about yourself? Who told you it was bad and why did you believe them…?”

Aurora Adoree - UK

Working as Laura in an administrative role by day, and transforming into the sparkling Aurora Adoree at night, this performer has used burlesque to help her through a breast cancer treatment including setting on online World Record in 2024 joining in from the comfort of home.

"Burlesque is great for body confidence, even during something as severe as cancer treatment. When I couldn't be so active anymore and had to stop swimming and running, I could still dance. Doing burlesque meant I could still move my body, but in a gentle way, and I could feel connected to it.

"That was really important because when you go through cancer treatment you just accept the doctor's treatment plan and force your body to go through it, so I needed to have gentle ways to keep connected to myself."

INDIA JENELL USA

India is a captivating dancer, plus size model and a talented visual artist to boot. Based in New York, USA, she began modelling around ten years ago as a way to accept her curves and celebrates inspiring others to do the same. Her true beauty radiates from the lens to the page. Recently India has been delving into burlesque even scooping up some gigs as a teacher passing on the joy of self love through burlesque dance.

“I passionately advocate that true beauty lies within and I encourage others to embrace their uniqueness and to love themselves boldly. I believe we can all see beauty in different forms and it is through seeing all shapes and sizes we realise there is not a perfect body type. In fact, it is our differences that make us more beautiful. Burlesque is a way I celebrate myself and it keeps getting deeper every time.”

These artists and thousands more are joining together to elevate the message "Burlesque Helps Mental Health" on World Burlesque Day 26 April which now reaches 151 countries.

For those who are new to the artform, there is a World Record Attempt on Sunday, April 27 to set the Largest Online Burlesque Class that people can take part in by signing up with World Burlesque Academy on their website www.worldburlesqueacademy.com