With a new Dracula movie set to hit cinemas this week, a new study reveals that the 1931 classic Dracula remains the highest-rated Dracula-inspired film of all time.

The study, conducted by QR Code Generator , evaluated over 50 movies and TV shows inspired by Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula and ranked them using IMDb scores and Rotten Tomatoes ratings (Tomatometer and Audience Score). Only titles with all three ratings available were included, resulting in a final list of 27 movies ranked according to their overall average score.

Top 10 best-rated Dracula-inspired movies and TV shows

Rank Title Year Media IMDb Score Tomatometer Audience Score Average Rating 1 Dracula 1931 Movie 73 96 82 83.7 2 Nosferatu the Vampyre 1979 Movie 74 93 83 83.3 3 Horror of Dracula 1958 Movie 72 89 81 80.7 4 Nosferatu 2024 Movie 71 84 73 76.0 5 Shadow of the Vampire 2000 Movie 69 82 73 74.7 6 Bram Stoker's Dracula 1992 Movie 74 69 79 74 7 The Brides of Dracula 1960 Movie 66 79 62 69 8 The Monster Squad 1987 Movie 69 56 78 67.7 9 Dracula 2020 TV Mini Series 68 71 63 67.3 10 Dracula 2013 TV Series 73 53 75 67

The 1931 Dracula starring Bela Lugosi achieved the highest combined rating of 83.7 across platforms. This iconic black-and-white film scored a 96% Tomatometer rating, an 82% audience score, and a solid 73 on IMDb (7.3 out of 10), cementing its status as the definitive vampire film nearly a century after its release.

Nosferatu the Vampyre from 1979 secured second place with an average score of 83.3. Director Werner Herzog's reimagining of the vampire tale earned a 93% Tomatometer rating, an 83% audience score, and a 74 on IMDb (7.4 out of 10), making it the highest-rated Dracula film of the modern color era.

The Horror of Dracula from 1958 featuring Christopher Lee ranked third with an average score of 80.7. This Hammer Horror production received an 89% Tomatometer rating, an 81% audience score, and a 72 on IMDb (7.2 out of 10), highlighting the enduring appeal of the British studio's take on the vampire legend.

The 2024 remake of Nosferatu has made a strong debut in the rankings, securing fourth place with a combined score of 76.0. The film earned an 84% Tomatometer rating, a 73% audience score, and a 71 on IMDb (7.1 out of 10), showing that modern interpretations of the classic can still resonate with audiences.

Shadow of the Vampire from 2000 rounded out the top five with an average rating of 74.7. This meta-fictional account of the making of the original Nosferatu film received an 82% Tomatometer rating, a 73% audience score, and a 69 on IMDb (6.9 out of 10).

The analysis found that TV adaptations of Dracula scored well but didn't reach the heights of the best films. The highest-rated TV production was the 2020 BBC/Netflix mini-series Dracula, which placed 9th with a score of 67.3, making it the highest-ranked TV adaptation in the study. It is followed by the 2013 TV series of the same name starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, which ranked 10th overall with an average score of 67.

Francis Ford Coppola's Version Falls Short of Top 5

Perhaps surprisingly, Bram Stoker's Dracula directed by Francis Ford Coppola in 1992 ranked 6th overall with an average score of 74. Despite its star-studded cast including Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, and Anthony Hopkins, and its three Oscar wins, the film received a relatively modest 69% Tomatometer rating, though audiences rated it higher at 79%.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L, commented on the findings,

"The timeless appeal of Dracula is clear from the study, with adaptations spanning almost 100 years continuing to captivate audiences. What's fascinating is how the 1931 classic still holds the top spot despite all the technological advances in filmmaking since then. This speaks to the power of great storytelling and iconic performances."