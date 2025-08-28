Ashton Court to host 'Glastonbury for dogs'

From September 6-7, the stunning grounds of Ashton Court will transform into a tail-wagging wonderland as DogFest returns with a splash of canine celebration and community spirit.

After a short pause since DogFest’s last outing, this two-day extravaganza is back and better than ever, with all things dog in one fantastic festival.

Set against the sweeping vistas of the Grade II-listed Ashton Court estate, with its majestic mansion and Capability Brown-crafted landscape offering more than 850 acres of beauty, plus the occasional peacock butterfly or admiral moth to delight your pup’s curiosity, DogFest Bristol promises a weekend full of fun for dogs and their humans alike.

Picture this: a full-weekend schedule of canine adventures, from high-energy agility displays to charming fun dog shows, breed meet-ups, and a scenic Agria-sponsored “Big Dog Walk” through Ashton Court’s picturesque paths. Whether your dog is a graceful greyhound, a bouncy bulldog, or anything in between, there’s a chance to strut, play, and even compete in lighthearted competitions like “Loveliest Lady,” “Best Rescue Dog,” or “Most Fabulous Fella” in the Fun Dog Show area.

Dogs and under-11s go free!

Inside the Action Arena, expect jaw-dropping canine talent: think agility demos, Super Spaniel shows, Heelwork to Music winners, dog dancing extravaganzas, and more, all included in your entry. Fancy something a bit more interactive? Step into the “Have-a-Go” ring for a taste of agility, or join activities like flyball, scent work, or even barn hunt, a real chance to engage your dog’s instincts in a playful setting.

When pups and their people need a breather, head over to the bustling marketplace, with over a hundred stallholders offering everything from harnesses and grooming essentials to eco-friendly toys, custom pet portraits, and artisan street food, with treats for both dogs and humans too.

And here’s something truly heartwarming: DogFest, in partnership with Agria Pet Insurance, is supporting the British Chihuahua Rescue, this year’s nominated charity at Ashton Court. With every ticket you purchase, you can add a donation that goes directly to helping this wonderful rescue continue providing care, shelter, and new beginnings for chihuahuas in need.

In short: Whether you’re there for the frolicking pups, the educational workshops, the live performances, or the joyful camaraderie among dog lovers, DogFest Ashton Court is the place to be this September. It’s a festival that truly celebrates the bond we share with our four-legged friends, with laughter, learning, and love in every paw print.