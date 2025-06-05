asmodee celebrates International Tabletop Day by honoring players, boardgames and its own 30th anniversary

International Tabletop Day

asmodee, a global leader in tabletop games, is celebrating International Tabletop Day on June 5th 2025, marking a pivotal milestone: its 30th anniversary.

The International Tabletop Day comes as latest research highlights the positive benefits of tabletop games, with 61% of people worldwide preferring leisure activities that help them unwind and mentally decompress[1].” In 7 out of 10 countries studied, board games rank among the most sought-after "slow" leisure activities[2].

“Games bring people together, across gender, culture, and generations,” said Thomas Kœgler, CEO of asmodee. “This year, as we celebrate three decades of being inspired by our players to create fantastic shared experiences through games, we’re inviting everyone to join us in playing their favourite games today with their friends or families.

“As we look ahead to the future of tabletop gaming, we see a chance to spread the joy of tabletop games to new audiences but also nurture games as builders of community and society. This is why all our asmodee colleagues will come together in the office for a day of play, creating memorable experiences and deepening connections that make our teams stronger.”

Founded in France in 1995, asmodee experienced rapid growth globally due to its unique position as both a publisher and distributor of hit tabletop games like CATAN®, Dobble®/Spot It®, Dixit® and Ticket to Ride® among others. The celebration follows asmodee’s listing on Nasdaq Stockholm in February and new brand identity revealed earlier this week, both of which signal an exciting new chapter for the company.

