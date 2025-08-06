Autism's Got Talent comes to Whitley Bay
It is with great excitement that Whitley Bay Playhouse announces a spectacular event coming to the North East! On Saturday, September 6, the award-winning show “Autism’s Got Talent”, founded by Dr Anna Kennedy OBE, will take to the stage in collaboration with Alisar Jane, founder of True Colours Theatre CIO Foundation.
For the first time, this inspirational production will shine a spotlight on North East performers, showcasing their incredible talents and celebrating the unique voices of the autistic community.
Since its launch in 2012, Autism’s Got Talent has become a pioneering and emotionally uplifting showcase. Held annually at London’s prestigious Mermaid Theatre, this ground-breaking event challenges stereotypes, replacing stigma with celebration, creativity, and endless possibilities.
From singers and poets to dancers, actors and magicians, performers from all walks of life take to the stage—demonstrating the beauty of diversity and what true inclusion looks like.
There are no auditions, no judgments—just raw talent, joy, and a powerful sense of community.
Supported by celebrities and applauded by audiences across the UK, Autism’s Got Talent provides a platform where individuals on the spectrum can shine, connect, and inspire.
Meet the North East Stars of 2025:
- Jasmine Brinkhurst
- Charlie Conway
- Henry Bradshaw
- Eve Devenney
- Kieron Lee
- Macauley Elvin
- Alfie Millar Fenwick
- Hannah Ritchie & Logan Mellish
- Kian Butler
- Fred Tennant
- Grace Pommells
- Freya Prince
- Alfie Webster
- Jenny “Eds” Robinson
This is an evening not to be missed—a heartwarming, empowering, and unforgettable celebration of talent.
Event Date: Saturday, September 6
Venue: Whitley Bay Playhouse
Tickets: Available via www.annakennedyonline.com and the theatre’s website.