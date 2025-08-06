Autism’s Got Talent Comes to Whitley Bay! It is with great excitement that Whitley Bay Playhouse announces a spectacular event coming to the North East! On Saturday September 6, the award-winning show “Autism’s Got Talent”, founded by Dr Anna Kennedy OBE, will take to the stage in collaboration with Alisar Jane, founder of True Colours Theatre CIO Foundation.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is with great excitement that Whitley Bay Playhouse announces a spectacular event coming to the North East! On Saturday, September 6, the award-winning show “Autism’s Got Talent”, founded by Dr Anna Kennedy OBE, will take to the stage in collaboration with Alisar Jane, founder of True Colours Theatre CIO Foundation.

For the first time, this inspirational production will shine a spotlight on North East performers, showcasing their incredible talents and celebrating the unique voices of the autistic community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its launch in 2012, Autism’s Got Talent has become a pioneering and emotionally uplifting showcase. Held annually at London’s prestigious Mermaid Theatre, this ground-breaking event challenges stereotypes, replacing stigma with celebration, creativity, and endless possibilities.

Dt Anna KENNDY one

From singers and poets to dancers, actors and magicians, performers from all walks of life take to the stage—demonstrating the beauty of diversity and what true inclusion looks like.

There are no auditions, no judgments—just raw talent, joy, and a powerful sense of community.

Supported by celebrities and applauded by audiences across the UK, Autism’s Got Talent provides a platform where individuals on the spectrum can shine, connect, and inspire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet the North East Stars of 2025:

Dr Anna Kennedy OBE founder of Autism's Got Talent with X Whitley Bay high school pupil author presenter Steven Smith

Jasmine Brinkhurst

Charlie Conway

Henry Bradshaw

Eve Devenney

Kieron Lee

Macauley Elvin

Alfie Millar Fenwick

Hannah Ritchie & Logan Mellish

Kian Butler

Fred Tennant

Grace Pommells

Freya Prince

Alfie Webster

Jenny “Eds” Robinson

This is an evening not to be missed—a heartwarming, empowering, and unforgettable celebration of talent.

Event Date: Saturday, September 6

Venue: Whitley Bay Playhouse

Tickets: Available via www.annakennedyonline.com and the theatre’s website.