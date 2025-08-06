Autism's Got Talent comes to Whitley Bay

By Steven Smith
Contributor
22 minutes ago
Autism’s Got Talent Comes to Whitley Bay! It is with great excitement that Whitley Bay Playhouse announces a spectacular event coming to the North East! On Saturday September 6, the award-winning show “Autism’s Got Talent”, founded by Dr Anna Kennedy OBE, will take to the stage in collaboration with Alisar Jane, founder of True Colours Theatre CIO Foundation.

It is with great excitement that Whitley Bay Playhouse announces a spectacular event coming to the North East! On Saturday, September 6, the award-winning show “Autism’s Got Talent”, founded by Dr Anna Kennedy OBE, will take to the stage in collaboration with Alisar Jane, founder of True Colours Theatre CIO Foundation.

For the first time, this inspirational production will shine a spotlight on North East performers, showcasing their incredible talents and celebrating the unique voices of the autistic community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since its launch in 2012, Autism’s Got Talent has become a pioneering and emotionally uplifting showcase. Held annually at London’s prestigious Mermaid Theatre, this ground-breaking event challenges stereotypes, replacing stigma with celebration, creativity, and endless possibilities.

Dt Anna KENNDY oneplaceholder image
Dt Anna KENNDY one

From singers and poets to dancers, actors and magicians, performers from all walks of life take to the stage—demonstrating the beauty of diversity and what true inclusion looks like.

There are no auditions, no judgments—just raw talent, joy, and a powerful sense of community.

Supported by celebrities and applauded by audiences across the UK, Autism’s Got Talent provides a platform where individuals on the spectrum can shine, connect, and inspire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meet the North East Stars of 2025:

Dr Anna Kennedy OBE founder of Autism's Got Talent with X Whitley Bay high school pupil author presenter Steven Smithplaceholder image
Dr Anna Kennedy OBE founder of Autism's Got Talent with X Whitley Bay high school pupil author presenter Steven Smith
  • Jasmine Brinkhurst
  • Charlie Conway
  • Henry Bradshaw
  • Eve Devenney
  • Kieron Lee
  • Macauley Elvin
  • Alfie Millar Fenwick
  • Hannah Ritchie & Logan Mellish
  • Kian Butler
  • Fred Tennant
  • Grace Pommells
  • Freya Prince
  • Alfie Webster
  • Jenny “Eds” Robinson

This is an evening not to be missed—a heartwarming, empowering, and unforgettable celebration of talent.

Event Date: Saturday, September 6

Venue: Whitley Bay Playhouse

Tickets: Available via www.annakennedyonline.com and the theatre’s website.

Related topics:AutismWhitley BayNorth East
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice