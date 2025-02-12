Award-winning composer behind The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power, The Walking Dead and God of War to play exclusive London show this spring

The Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning composer, who will be joined on stage by a seven-piece band, will bring his spectacular pieces to life in a rock concert

Bear McCreary, who also composed the music in Outlander and Battlestar Galactica, will play at indigo at The O2 this April.

Bear McCreary, the celebrated composer behind some of the biggest film, TV, and video game scores this century, is set to kick off his first European tour with a show at indigo at The O2 on 18th April.

Known for the music behind iconic works such as Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, The Walking Dead, and God of War, McCreary will bring selections from the last twenty years of his career to the stage. Audiences will also be treated to music from The Singularity, McCreary’s epic rock concept album.

On the show, Bear McCreary says: “After celebrating the twentieth anniversary of my first screen credit, for composing the music to 2004’s Battlestar Galactica, along with the release of my debut rock record, The Singularity, the time has finally come to take my music on the road! I am thrilled to perform highlights from throughout my career and visit some of my favourite cities in the world. I look forward to connecting with fans and bringing my music to bombastic life on the concert stage. Let’s go!”

Tickets to Bear McCreary’s Themes & Variations show at indigo at The O2 on 18th April are available at https://www.aegpresents.co.uk/