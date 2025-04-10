Banana Tree launches new Tuk Tucker's Lunch Bowls for an introductory price of just £5

Tuk Tucker’s lunch bowl

Banana Tree, the award-winning Southeast Asian restaurant known for its bold flavours and vibrant dishes, is launching a brand-new range of generously portioned lunchtime bowls.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banana Tree, the award-winning Southeast Asian restaurant known for its bold flavours and vibrant dishes, is launching a brand-new range of generously portioned lunchtime bowls.

The dishes packed with protein, vegetables and flavour are designed to be just enough to satisfy midday cravings while keeping things light, flavourful, and packed with healthy ingredients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the launch, these exciting new bowls will be available for just £5 for a limited time only, making it easier than ever to enjoy a delicious, protein-rich lunchtime meal that doesn’t weigh you down.

Available from 12-4pm, Monday to Friday, the new lunchtime bowls can be enjoyed dine-in, for delivery, or via Click & Collect, giving guests the ultimate flexibility to grab a quick bite or savour their meal at leisure.

The lineup features some of Banana Tree’s boldest and most iconic flavours, with each bowl built around fragrant rice, fresh vegetables, and mouthwatering Southeast Asian-inspired sauces.

Options include - Teriyaki Chicken and Tofu; Chicken Katsu, Vegan Katsu and Clean Katsu; Firecracker Chicken; and Chicken Coconut Lemak and Tofu Coconut Lemak

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Patrick, Marketing Director at Banana Tree, said: “We know that our guests are looking for a lunchtime offer that balances incredible value with bold flavours, while also being satisfying and convenient. That's why we've created the new Tuk Tuckers Lunch Bowls. They bring together the perfect balance of protein, fresh vegetables, and our bold Southeast Asian flavours in a way that’s hearty but never heavy. And at just £5 for a limited time, there’s no better way to experience a little lunchtime adventure!”

With 21 locations across London, the South East, Salford, and the West Midlands, Banana Tree continues to bring the vibrant, authentic flavours of Southeast Asia to diners across the UK.

Known for favourites like Pad Thai, crispy Katsu Curry, and rich, fragrant curries, the restaurant is the go-to destination for those who crave bold, satisfying dishes crafted with authentic ingredients and spices.

The new Tuk Tuckers Lunch Bowls are available now in all Banana Tree locations. With a special £5 launch price for a limited time, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

For more information or to find your nearest Banana Tree, visit bananatree.co.uk.