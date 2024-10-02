Be Spooky at Richmond’s Free Pumpkin Patch
This is your chance to dive into the Halloween spirit by selecting and carving your very own pumpkin, turning it into a frightful masterpiece.
From aspiring artists to seasoned carvers, everyone is invited to create a pumpkin that will send shivers down the spine.
And that’s not all – transform yourself into a ghoulish ghost or a spooky skeleton with the help of talented face painters on site.
Capture the eerie magic with some hauntingly good selfies and share your spooky creations with the world.
“This is one of our favourite events of the year, it’s all about bringing Richmond together to enjoy a day filled with creativity, fun, and community spirit,” says Anna Bromley, Marketing Manager at Be Richmond BID.
“We can’t wait to see everyone’s amazing pumpkin designs,” she added.
Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or just looking for a unique family day out, the Be Spooky Free Pumpkin Patch promises a day of thrills and chills. It’s frightfully good fun for all ages – and best of all, it’s free.
As the Business Improvement District (BID) for Richmond town centre Be Richmond is dedicated to promoting the local business community, fostering economic growth, and enhancing the overall shopping experience in Richmond.
• For more information on this event, visit https://berichmond.london/whats-on/81547/be-spooky-pumpkin-patch
