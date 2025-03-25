Bears, Blooms and a Brilliant Bonus from Knowsley Safari this Mother’s Day - one adult per car goes free

Knowsley Safari has planned the mother of all Mother’s Days this year, with one adult per car going free with a full paying child, on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th March 2025 – what a great way to celebrate!

And it’s extra special for children too, with the opportunity for young ones to get crafty, creating Mother’s Day cards out of plantable seed paper, which they can take home to grow their own flowers.

Nicola Watson, Learning and Conservation Manager, explains: “We’re conservation champions at the Safari and love to help with biodiversity wherever we can, and we encourage our guests to do the same. Over 30 million cards are sent in the UK for Mother’s Day each year [1] and the plantable cards are, not only a fun activity, but also our way of paying what we can back to the planet.”

While at the Safari, visitors can see and learn about many animal species who organically help with biodiversity, including resident Andean Bears, Bahia and Chui, who disperse seeds in their droppings, which can grow into the same species of plant they’ve already eaten! And birds of prey who eat insects, which can prevent the spread of disease and loss of agricultural crops, among many, many other species.

The Learning and Discovery team will also host an interactive touch table during Mother’s Day weekend, which will enable families to learn more about the Andean Bears.

Nicola continues: “Spring is a perfect time to visit the Safari, as the landscape comes back to life and the animals are enjoying the longer days. You can come and treat mum, with the added reassurance you’re doing your bit to protect the planet.”

To make a real day of it, families can enjoy lunch together at the Safari’s restaurant, where there’s a menu filled with fresh, wholesome dishes for everyone.

[1] British Retail Consortium