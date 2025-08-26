Bella Lindsay, AKA Bobless Bells, Joins Saving Grace Podcast to Talk Surgery, Fame and Freshers Week Tour

TikTok firecracker Bella Lindsay, who fans know as Bobless Bells, is the latest viral star set to feature on the hit podcast Saving Grace. Her episode will be released Wednesday 27th August, at 6pm — and it promises to be packed with revelations.

Bella, who first captured attention with her “bob job” surgery confession before unveiling her rhinoplasty earlier this year, has become one of the most talked-about voices on TikTok thanks to her sharp humour and unfiltered honesty. With a fast-growing following, she’s quickly cemented herself as one of the app’s breakout names.

In her chat with host Grace Keeling, Bella lifts the lid on her meteoric rise, why she shares so much of her personal journey online, and the famous faces who have slipped into her DMs. True to her reputation, she doesn’t shy away from telling it exactly as it is.

She also reveals exciting plans for the months ahead, announcing she has teamed up with RiffRaff Events for Freshers Week 2025. Bella will be hitting the road for a series of club appearances across the UK, including stops in Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff and Leeds. The appearances will give her followers a rare chance to meet her away from the screen as she takes her online popularity into real-life venues.

Bella's podcast with GK Barry will be available at 6pm Wednesday 27th August

Fans are already counting down to the podcast drop, with comments flooding in calling Bella’s episode a “must-watch” and predicting she’ll deliver “chaos, laughs and honesty.”

With candid confessions, behind-the-scenes gossip, and a nationwide club tour on the horizon, Bella’s Saving Grace episode is expected to be one of the most talked-about instalments yet.

Tune in when it goes live Wednesday 27th August at 6pm on all major podcast platforms — and expect TikTok to be flooded with clips not long after.