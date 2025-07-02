Beneath the bureaucracy: The art nouveau side of Brussels

Brussels. Credit: Pexels

Brussels is often referred to as the capital of the European Union (EU), thanks to the numerous EU institutions that are based in the city’s European Quarter. However, beneath all the bureaucracy, Brussels is also known for being the capital of Art Nouveau.

In 1893, local architect and designer Victor Horta defied the traditional architectural styles in the Belgian capital to put the finishing touches on Hotel Tassel, marking a key point in the history of architecture. Today, Brussels is home to almost a thousand Art Nouveau-style buildings, many of which are now private offices, monuments, or museums.

This article will explore six things you must do in Brussels if you want to explore the Art Nouveau side of the city.

Embark On A Walking Tour

GuruWalk’s tours of Brussels allow you to discover the capital of Art Nouveau on foot. One free tour takes you around Square Marie Louise, Square Ambiorix, and the surrounding streets.

You will get to know both well-known and lesser-known architects who left their mark on Brussels and learn about the history of architecture and town planning in the city.

Admire Tassel Hotel

Hotel Tassle was the founding work of the Art Nouveau movement in Brussels, and in 2000, it was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Victor Horta designed the townhouse to accommodate a bachelor and a University professor (Emile Tassel) who was living with his grandmother.

Unfortunately, Hotel Tassel is now used as a private office and is not open to the public. However, you can marvel at the architectural style of the building from Rue Paul-Emile Janson, a street in the Châtelain neighbourhood.

Some of the key elements of Art Nouveau are evident from outside the former townhouse, including the use of wrought iron gates and the large windows for natural light.

Visit Hotel Solvay

On the same street as Hotel Tassle lies Hotel Solvay. This former townhouse is another prime example of Victor Horta’s work and was, unsurprisingly, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2003. It was designed, using an unlimited budget, for industrialist Ernest Solvay.

Solvay House is open to the public as a museum, with self-guided and group tours taking place from Thursday to Sunday. Tours will start in the carriage entrance and continue to the Hall of Honour, the dining room, the salons, and more.

Learn Something New At The Horta Museum

In 1969, both Victor Horta’s former house and workshop in the Saint-Gilles neighbourhood opened as a public museum. The interior has been largely preserved with its mosaics, stained-glass windows, furniture, and wall paintings.

The Horta Museum allows visitors to explore Victor Horta’s personal archive and building plans from Tuesday to Sunday. It is also the centre for research on Victor Horta and Art Nouveau.

Discover The Belgian Comic Strip Centre

Victor Horta designed a textiles warehouse for textile merchant Charles Waucquez. In the 1980s, the building was purchased by the government to save it from demolition, and it now houses the Belgian Comic Strip Centre, which is open from Tuesday to Sunday.

In addition, you can embark on a comic book trail around Brussels. You’ll meet the Smurfs, Gaston Lagaffe, Tintin, Victor Sackville, and the Scorpion.

Support The Work Of The Frison Horta Foundation

Frison House is a beautiful building in the centre of Brussels. In 1894, lawyer Georges Frison, who lived and worked there, commissioned Victor Horta to design the building, which has murals and other playful nods on every floor.

Now, it is the home and workspace of the Frison Horta Foundation. This arts centre is devoted to promoting exchanges between Indian and European cultural traditions, and the public can take a guided tour from Monday to Saturday.

Ready To Discover The Art Nouveau Side Of Brussels?

Whether you’re a budding architect, a history enthusiast, a fan of the Art Nouveau movement, or you just want to immerse yourself in the local culture, Brussels is an excellent choice for your next European city break.

The Belgian capital is super easy to get to, with daily flights from many UK airports and a frequent train that connects Brussels Airport with the city centre in under 20 minutes.