Benson Beer Festival brings the best independent beer and food to Oxfordshire village
The one day event, held in partnership with Mexican street food vendor Squires of Benson, will bring together some of the region’s finest independent breweries for a celebration of craft beer, food and live entertainment.
Co-organiser Adam Sculthorp explained the Festival will split into two distinct sessions: “We have decided to run two sessions - a quiet afternoon from midday, where it’s all about the beer. We’ll have representatives and maybe a brewer or two from the four breweries who’ll be more than happy to have a chat.
“We will then have a livelier evening session with popular local band Cheap Suits providing the entertainment.”
Festival-goers can choose between two sessions: Afternoon (12–5pm) or Evening (6–11pm).
The inaugural festival boasts a 100% independent beer lineup, with four acclaimed breweries confirmed:
- Elusive Brewing (Finchampstead)
- Loddon Brewery (Caversham)
- Tap Social Movement (Oxford)
- Mysterious Brewing (Silchester)
In addition, there will be a selection of wines, spirits, soft drinks and alcohol-free options, including contributions from Electric Bear Brewing.
Explaining how the Festival came together, Sculthorp - of Mysterious Brewing - explains: “It’s been an exciting opportunity to bring a beer festival to Benson. Over the summer, Mysterious Brewing ran a few small pop-up bars with our friends Squires of Benson. People really enjoyed sampling brewery-fresh indie beers, so setting up a Festival seemed a logical next step for our partnership.
“Benson has a great community feel about it, and the hall at Sunnyside is just the right size for a festival.”
Tickets
Advance tickets are priced at just £8 (or £10 on the door). Children are welcome at the afternoon session with a free child ticket, but the evening session is adults only.
Event Details
Benson Beer Festival 2025
Benson Village Hall, OX10 6LZ
Saturday 18th October 2025
Afternoon session: 12–5pm, Evening session: 6–11pm